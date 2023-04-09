Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'TAKE A BOW' - Social media acclaims Lionel Messi for surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in a top record

    Lionel Messi was on target during PSG's clash against Nice as the former won 2-0 to extend its dominance at the Ligue 1 table-top. Meanwhile, the Argentine surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in a top record, as social media hailed him again.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was back on the scoring sheet for defending French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in its home game against OGC Nice at Parc des Princes on Saturday, winning 2-0, with Sergio Ramos being the other goal-scorer. As for the second goal, Messi came up with an assist. He entered the record books on two instances, surpassing his long-time Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the process, as it delighted his fans.

    As for the first, his goal was his 702nd club goal in Europe, surpassing Ronaldo in the process, while he also was the quickest to it, managing the same in 105 contests less than the Portuguese. Considering his second, the assist was his 1,000th contribution to goals, while it was his 14th goal and 14th assist of the season.

    Consequently, as social media celebrated, a fan noted, "Messi scores, but other PSG fan accounts are analyzing the Nice team at half-time. That goal ruined their planned anti-Messi HT analysis." Another fan commented, "World Cup winner, World Cup Best Player, Copa America winner, Copa America Best Player, Finalissima winner, Finalissima Best Player, the Best Player in the World, South America's all-time leading Men's scorer, Lionel Messi scored and has given PSG the lead going into half time."

    Some also drew parallel to Messi assisting Ramos, considering their fierce rivalry in Spain a few years ago, with both playing for arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madri, respectively. "Messi and Ramos celebrating the goal. Imagine showing this to someone five years ago," wrote a user, whereas another remarked, "Messi Assists Ramos!!! How the tables turn".

