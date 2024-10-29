Sporting confirm Manchester United approach for Ruben Amorim, willing to pay 10 mn euros release clause

Sporting CP confirmed Manchester United's approach in an official statement, adding that they are prepared to release Ruben Amorim if his 10 million euros release clause is met.

Manchester United has taken significant steps toward hiring Ruben Amorim as their new head coach after parting ways with Erik ten Hag on Monday. The Portuguese coach, currently with Sporting CP, has been a strong contender for the role since ten Hag's departure, with reputable sources such as The Athletic first reporting United’s interest.

On Tuesday, Sporting CP confirmed United's approach in an official statement, adding that they are prepared to release Amorim if his 10 million euros release clause is met.

Although Manchester United has yet to make a public announcement, the deal is expected to move swiftly, potentially positioning Amorim in United's dugout as soon as Sunday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

In the meantime, former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will oversee United’s squad in Wednesday’s EFL Cup game against Leicester City, stepping in as interim manager until the anticipated transition.

The 39-year-old Amorim, known for his tactical acumen and high-energy approach, has led Sporting CP to several notable achievements, and his potential arrival is generating significant excitement among Manchester United supporters eager for a new direction.

