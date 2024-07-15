Spain crowned Euro 2024 champions: Videos of spectacular stadium fireworks, fans celebrating go viral (WATCH)

After a thrilling Euro 2024 final that saw Spain clinch victory over England with a 2-1 scoreline, the celebrations in Berlin and among Spanish fans worldwide were nothing short of euphoric on Sunday.

The Olympiastadion witnessed a dramatic second half where all three goals unfolded, beginning with Nico Williams' opener for Spain barely a minute into the half. Despite Cole Palmer's equalizer injecting hope into England's campaign, it was Oyarzabal who ultimately sealed Spain's triumph with a composed finish in the 86th minute.

As the final whistle blew, Spain's players erupted in jubilation, while England's squad, visibly heartbroken, dropped to the ground. The scene was starkly contrasted by Spanish players clad in red running wild, embracing each other in elation. Fireworks lit up the Berlin sky, marking Spain's historic achievement as they secured their fourth Euro title.

Spain's victory was a testament to their resilience and tactical prowess, especially highlighted by their ability to capitalize on crucial moments in the match. The celebrations continued well into the night as Spanish fans rejoiced both in Berlin and across the country, celebrating their team's remarkable achievement in style.

Amidst the festivities, Rodri was awarded the Player of the Tournament accolade, underscoring his influential role throughout Spain's campaign. Lamine Yamal, showcasing immense talent despite his young age, was named the Young Player of the Tournament, further solidifying Spain's dominance on the European stage.

For England, it was yet another heartbreaking defeat in a major final, extending their agonizing wait for international glory since their World Cup triumph in 1966. Despite their resilient performance and late efforts to equalize, it wasn't enough to overcome Spain's determined squad on this historic night in Berlin.

As Spain savoured their triumph and England reflected on what might have been, Euro 2024 concluded with the world watching Spain reaffirming their status as one of Europe's footballing powerhouses.

