Spain clinch record 4th Euro title: Here's how much each La Roja player will earn after win over England

Spain's Euro 2024 victory over England in Berlin marks their record fourth European Championship title, with players set to earn substantial bonuses from tournament revenues.

Spain concluded a remarkable Euro 2024 with a dramatic victory in Sunday's final against England. Securing a 2-1 win at Berlin's Olympiastadion, La Roja clinched their fourth European Championship title, solidifying their status among the tournament's most successful teams.

The Euro 2024 final saw Spain initially on the attack, leading to Nico Williams' opener from Lamine Yamal's assist. Despite England's efforts, including Cole Palmer's equalizer, Mikel Oyarzabal's late goal cemented Spain's status as one of the most successful teams in European Championship history, while England faced consecutive final defeats.

The success in Berlin also brings significant financial rewards for the Spanish players. The tournament, which generated over 2.4 billion euros in revenue, has seen television rights soar to over 1.44 billion euros and commercial revenue reach over 568 million euros. Ticket sales contributed an additional 300 million euros, with stadium-related income potentially adding up to 100 million euros.

UEFA distributes a portion of this income to federations, clubs, referees, and players. In Spain's case, the prizes are distributed proportionally to the Federation's income during the Euro Cup, with a significant percentage allocated to the players.

Following Spain's dramatic win over England to clinch the Euro 2024 title, each Spanish player could earn up to 400,000 euros from the 28.25 million euros that the Federation would receive for winning the tournament.

The bonuses are structured based on the team's progress in the tournament. The players received 180,000 euros for reaching the round of 16, which increased by another 75,000 euros for the quarterfinals and 300,000 euros for the semi-finals. With the victory in the final, the players’ earnings are set to reach the 400,000 euros mark each.

