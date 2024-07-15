Spain clinch Euro 2024 title with dramatic 2-1 win over England, secure record 4th European Championship

Spain clinched a historic victory in the Euro 2024 final, overcoming England in a thrilling 2-1 match on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The win marks Spain's fourth European Championship title, setting a new record.

Spain achieved a momentous victory in the Euro 2024 final, triumphing over England in a thrilling 2-1 match on Sunday at Berlin's Olympiastadion. This win secures Spain's fourth European Championship title, setting a new record in the tournament's history. The match was a showcase of intense competition and strategic play, with Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scoring crucial goals to secure Spain's triumph after a dramatic encounter.

The match started energetically for Spain, with John Stones making a crucial intervention to block Nico Williams' early strike. The first half was fiercely contested, with both teams struggling to break through each other's defenses. England's best opportunity came when Phil Foden forced a strong save from Unai Simon following a free kick by Declan Rice.

Spain faced a setback when star midfielder Rodri was withdrawn at halftime due to an unspecified injury. Despite this, they emerged stronger in the second half, with Nico Williams scoring the opening goal just two minutes in, assisted by Lamine Yamal.

Alvaro Morata threatened to extend Spain's lead with a strike that went across the face of the goal, narrowly missing. Williams also came close to scoring again, but his powerful shot flew just wide of Jordan Pickford's post.

England made tactical changes, bringing on Ollie Watkins for an ineffective Harry Kane. Jude Bellingham then sparked hope for England with a dazzling run that ended with a narrowly missed shot. However, Spain's Yamal responded with a shot that forced another save from Pickford.

England found their equalizer through substitute Cole Palmer, who scored with a stunning shot from outside the penalty area.

As the match neared its conclusion, Pickford's sharp reflexes were tested again by a counterattack from Spain, but it was Mikel Oyarzabal who ultimately sealed the victory. Oyarzabal met Marc Cucurella’s cutback to score the winning goal just four minutes from time.

In the final moments, England pushed hard for an equalizer. Dani Olmo cleared Marc Guehi’s header off the line, and Simón denied Rice from a corner, ensuring Spain's victory.

Spain's triumph in Berlin marks their fourth European Championship win, a record achievement, while England faced the disappointment of consecutive final defeats.

Latest Videos