IPOs to watch this week: Nukleus, Balaji Phosphates, and more

If you also invest in the stock market through IPOs instead of directly, this week is going to be great. 3 new IPOs are opening this week.
In addition, 5 IPOs that have already opened are also going to be listed. So, investors should gear up for earnings now.
1- Nukleus Office Solutions IPO
When will it open - February 24 to 27
Price Band - ₹234 per share
Issue Size - ₹31.70 crore
Listing Date - March 4
When will it open - February 25 to 28
Price Band - ₹44 per share
Issue Size - ₹23.36 crore
Listing Date - March 5
When will it open - February 28 to March 4
Price Band - Not yet decided
Issue Size - Not yet decided
Listing Date - March 7
Quality Power Electrical Equipments from the mainboard and Tejas Cargo India and Royalarc Electrodes from the SME category will be listed on February 24.
Shares of HP Telecom India and Swasth Foodtech India from the SME segment will be listed on February 28.
The listing date of all IPOs is tentative. It may also change at the last moment.
