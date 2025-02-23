Business

IPOs to watch this week: Nukleus, Balaji Phosphates, and more

This Week is Going to Be Great in Terms of IPOs

If you also invest in the stock market through IPOs instead of directly, this week is going to be great. 3 new IPOs are opening this week.

3 IPOs Will Open, 5 Will Be Listed

In addition, 5 IPOs that have already opened are also going to be listed. So, investors should gear up for earnings now.

These Three IPOs Will Open

1- Nukleus Office Solutions IPO

When will it open - February 24 to 27

Price Band - ₹234 per share

Issue Size - ₹31.70 crore

Listing Date - March 4

2- Shreenath Paper IPO

When will it open - February 25 to 28

Price Band - ₹44 per share

Issue Size - ₹23.36 crore

Listing Date - March 5

3- Balaji Phosphates IPO

When will it open - February 28 to March 4

Price Band - Not yet decided

Issue Size - Not yet decided

Listing Date - March 7

These 5 IPOs Will Be Listed

Quality Power Electrical Equipments from the mainboard and Tejas Cargo India and Royalarc Electrodes from the SME category will be listed on February 24.

February 28

Shares of HP Telecom India and Swasth Foodtech India from the SME segment will be listed on February 28.

Note

The listing date of all IPOs is tentative. It may also change at the last moment.

