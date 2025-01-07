Russian model linked to Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk 'dumps him' and holidays with ex-Premier League star

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk faces challenges after a failed drug test and rumored breakup with model Violetta Bert, who is now reportedly dating Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 5:33 PM IST

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is enduring further challenges after reports surfaced that he has been dumped by a Russian model.

The 24-year-old is currently suspended from football after testing positive for the banned substance Meldonium last month. Although Mudryk has denied any wrongdoing and is determined to clear his name, he has not featured for Chelsea since November.

Meanwhile, Mudryk has been rumored to be involved with Russian fitness model Violetta Bert, although they never officially confirmed their relationship.

However, according to Game, Set & Match, Bert has now moved on from Mudryk and is reportedly dating Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. The couple is said to have recently taken a trip together, sharing photos from the popular French ski resort of Courchevel. They began following each other on social media in October.

Bert, who has 779,000 followers on Instagram, posted pictures from their holiday, which McKennie also shared before later removing them from his account.

Mudryk and McKennie were once Premier League rivals, with McKennie spending the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Leeds United. He has since returned to his parent club, Juventus, after initially joining the Italian giants on loan from Schalke in 2020.

Mudryk, on the other hand, arrived at Chelsea in a deal worth £88m in January 2023, with high expectations surrounding the Ukrainian talent. However, he has struggled to meet those expectations, largely being limited to substitute appearances under Enzo Maresca in the early part of the season. Mudryk is now unable to make his way back into Maresca's plans after being banned from playing due to a failed drug test.

Following the announcement of his positive test, Mudryk took to Instagram to address the issue: "I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance."

"This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened," he added.

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can," the Chelsea star said.

Mudryk has also received support from Maresca, who told reporters last month: "We support and trust Misha."

"Trust means that we believe Misha. We support Misha and then we see. We are all sad. Me, the club, the players, we are all there," he added.

However, it seems Mudryk no longer has Bert by his side, as she has chosen to start a new relationship with another footballer.

