Manchester United star Casemerio linked with Saudi Arabia move, likely to be offered 650,000 pounds a week

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly linked with his move to Saudi Arabia after reports emerged that the Red Devils were looking to sell the Brazilian star during this month's transfer window.

Casemiro, who moved to Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022, has been struggling with his form and has fallen out of favour under the manager Ruben Amorim. The 32-year-old has appeared in just four out of the last nine games in the Premier League, leading to speculation about his future at Old Trafford. Casemiro made it to the starting XI for Manchester United's match against Newcastle United, but his performance was sub-par.

With his future looks uncertain at Manchester United after Ruben Amorim has preferred the midfield duo of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, the five-time Champions League winner may consider a move to the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr reportedly expressing its interest in signing him.

"It is understood Al Nassr would be willing to make Casemiro one of the league’s top five highest earners, such is their willingness to secure a deal." reported by TALKSport

If Casemiro is willing to make a move to Saudi Arabia, he is expected to earn £650,000 a week. Currently, the veteran Brazilian player is earning £300,000 a week. Last summer, Al Ittihad offered £3.2 million signing-on fee to Casemiro, but he turned it down. It has been reported that the Saudi team will pay Manchester United £30 million to secure the services of the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly playing a huge role in getting Casemiro to join the Saudi Pro League, given his personal rapport with the midfielder from their time at Real Madrid. The reports suggested that Ronaldo is very keen to have him join in Riyadh. The 38-year-old is reportedly pushing Al Nassr to make Casemiro's deal happen.

Casemiro has played 67 matches and scored seven goals for Manchester United. Before plying his trade with the Red Devils, the Brazilian footballer played for Sao Paulo, Real Madrid, and Porto. He had the most successful stint at Real Madrid, with whom he won five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles.

