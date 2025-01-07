Manchester United star Casemerio linked with Saudi Arabia move, likely to be offered 650,000 pounds a week

With his future looks uncertain at Manchester United after manager Ruben Amorim has preferred the midfield duo of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, Casemerio has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr reportedly expressing its interest in signing him. 

football Manchester United star Casemerio linked with Saudi Arabia move, likely to be offered 650,000 pounds week hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 4:51 PM IST

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly linked with his move to Saudi Arabia after reports emerged that the Red Devils were looking to sell the Brazilian star during this month's transfer window. 

Casemiro, who moved to Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022, has been struggling with his form and has fallen out of favour under the manager Ruben Amorim. The 32-year-old has appeared in just four out of the last nine games in the Premier League, leading to speculation about his future at Old Trafford. Casemiro made it to the starting XI for Manchester United's match against Newcastle United, but his performance was sub-par. 

Also read: Ruben Amorim "mad and disappointed" despite Manchester United's spirited show in 2-2 draw against Liverpool

With his future looks uncertain at Manchester United after Ruben Amorim has preferred the midfield duo of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, the five-time Champions League winner may consider a move to the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr reportedly expressing its interest in signing him. 

"It is understood Al Nassr would be willing to make Casemiro one of the league’s top five highest earners, such is their willingness to secure a deal." reported by TALKSport

If Casemiro is willing to make a move to Saudi Arabia, he is expected to earn £650,000 a week. Currently, the veteran Brazilian player is earning £300,000 a week. Last summer, Al Ittihad offered £3.2 million signing-on fee to Casemiro, but he turned it down. It has been reported that the Saudi team will pay Manchester United £30 million to secure the services of the midfielder. 

Meanwhile, Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly playing a huge role in getting Casemiro to join the Saudi Pro League, given his personal rapport with the midfielder from their time at Real Madrid. The reports suggested that Ronaldo is very keen to have him join in Riyadh. The 38-year-old is reportedly pushing Al Nassr to make Casemiro's deal happen. 

Casemiro has played 67 matches and scored seven goals for Manchester United. Before plying his trade with the Red Devils, the Brazilian footballer played for Sao Paulo, Real Madrid, and Porto. He had the most successful stint at Real Madrid, with whom he won five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football Russian model linked to Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk 'dumps him' and holidays with ex-Premier League star snt

Russian model linked to Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk 'dumps him' and holidays with ex-Premier League star

Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC Player of the Month for December following BGT heartbreak snt

Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC Player of the Month for December following BGT heartbreak

Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-Pakistan players cry foul over hybrid model, say 'unfair' advantage to India hrd

Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-Pakistan players cry foul over hybrid model, say 'unfair' advantage to India

Neeraj Chopra to lead star-studded javelin event in India this year, AFI eyes hosting 2029 World Championships snt

Neeraj Chopra to lead star-studded javelin event in India this year, AFI eyes hosting 2029 World Championships

Yuvraj Singh believes NZ whitewash a bigger blow than BGT loss, defends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli snt

Yuvraj Singh believes NZ whitewash a bigger blow than BGT loss, defends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Recent Stories

SHOCKING! Minor female hockey player raped by coach ahead of 38th National Games in Uttarakhand shk

SHOCKING! Minor female hockey player raped by coach ahead of 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

Need ekant and swadhyay CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to detoxify and spend months in Himalayas post retirement snt

'Need ekant and swadhyay': CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to detoxify and spend months in Himalayas post retirement

John Abraham to Dino Morea: Bipasha Basu's dating life before marriage ATG

John Abraham to Dino Morea: Bipasha Basu's dating life before marriage

football Russian model linked to Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk 'dumps him' and holidays with ex-Premier League star snt

Russian model linked to Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk 'dumps him' and holidays with ex-Premier League star

Cherry tomatoes to Coriander: 5 veggies that can be grown in a balcony ATG

Cherry tomatoes to Coriander: 5 veggies that can be grown in a balcony

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon