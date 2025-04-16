English

Yuzvendra Chahal's endorsement empire: Look at his brand earnings

sports Apr 16 2025
English

Chahal's magic against KKR

Chahal's IPL 2025 campaign had been quiet—until he turned it around against KKR, delivering a match-winning spell of 4 wickets for 28 runs.

Image credits: ANI
English

Yuzi saves the day

Chahal revived the low-scoring game, spinning magic after Punjab were bowled out for just 111.

Image credits: Insta/yuzi_chahal23
English

A star with wickets & wealth

Beyond his fiery bowling, Yuzi Chahal is also a top earner with a hefty fortune.

Image credits: Insta/yuzi_chahal23
English

Chahal’s brand game is on point

Alongside cricket, Yuzi Chahal rakes in crores through brand endorsements.

Image credits: Insta/yuzi_chahal23
English

Chahal's endorsement earnings

Chahal reportedly earns ₹5–7 crore a year from endorsements, partnering with several major brands.

Image credits: Insta/yuzi_chahal23
English

Chahal's endorsements

Chahal endorses big names like SG, Boat, and Nike, promoting popular brands.

Image credits: Insta/yuzi_chahal23
English

Own Brand

Yuzi Chahal has launched his brand 'CheQmate' in partnership with Times Solution, and it's growing steadily.

Image credits: Insta/yuzi_chahal23

