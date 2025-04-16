Yuzvendra Chahal's endorsement empire: Look at his brand earnings

Chahal's IPL 2025 campaign had been quiet—until he turned it around against KKR, delivering a match-winning spell of 4 wickets for 28 runs.
Chahal revived the low-scoring game, spinning magic after Punjab were bowled out for just 111.
Beyond his fiery bowling, Yuzi Chahal is also a top earner with a hefty fortune.
Alongside cricket, Yuzi Chahal rakes in crores through brand endorsements.
Chahal reportedly earns ₹5–7 crore a year from endorsements, partnering with several major brands.
Chahal endorses big names like SG, Boat, and Nike, promoting popular brands.
Yuzi Chahal has launched his brand 'CheQmate' in partnership with Times Solution, and it's growing steadily.
