Ronaldo Jr copies his dad's 'Siuuu' celebration; Man United fans want him to wear No.7

In what has sparked massive excitement among Manchester United fans, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr copied his father's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration while playing for the club's under-12s. The 11-year-old scored the Red Devil's fifth goal against EF Girones Sabat during a youth tournament in Spain.

Ronaldo Jr netted a set piece from close range before dashing towards the corner flag, where he jumped up in the air in celebration. His teammates yelled 'Siuuu' in excitement to accompany the trademark celebration during the clash at the Mediterranean International Cup.

Upon seeing Ronaldo Jr imitate his father's iconic celebration, which the veteran Portugal striker does in front of Old Trafford fans when he scores, United supporters expressed excitement across social media platforms.

The Manchester United News' Twitter handle wrote, "Like Father Like Son," while another user commented, "This is beautiful 😍 they should give him number 7 jersey."

Following his father's footsteps, Ronaldo Jr joined the Manchester United academy in February this year - not long after his dad made a sensation return to the Red Devils after 12 years away. The 11-year-old has been grabbing all the attention, scoring several goals and playing alongside another legend, Wayne Rooney's son, Kai Rooney.

"We'll see if my son will become a great footballer," Cristiano Ronaldo said of his son in 2020. "He has potential. He is fast and dribbles well, but that is not enough. I always tell him that it takes work and dedication to have success. I won't pressure him to become a footballer, but if you ask me if I want him to, yes, I would like it," the veteran striker added.

"The most important thing is to become the best at whatever he does, whether as a footballer or a doctor," Ronaldo concluded.

