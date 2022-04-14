Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GOAT on Messi's sleeve: Ronaldo fans irked as PSG announce new partnership

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 8:36 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo admirers have hit out at news that Lionel Messi will sport 'GOAT' on his Paris Saint-Germain strip next season thanks to a new sponsorship deal.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L); PSG Instagram (R)

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's fans have expressed disappointment over the news that his arch-rival Lionel Messi will sport 'GOAT' on his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) shirt next season owing to a new sponsorship deal. The two iconic footballers are considered the greatest of all time, with the age-old debate over who the 'Great Of All Time' is refusing to die down.

    Image Credit: PSG Instagram

    Messi and the rest of the PSG squad will sport the word 'GOAT' on their sleeves as the Ligue 1 leaders have announced a new multi-year deal with the next generation lifestyle platform. The Argentine has modelled the new design next to Neymar, Marco Verratti, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi. Notably, sensational forward Kylian Mbappe doesn't appear in the recent shoot amid speculations over his move to Real Madrid once his contract at Le Parc des Princes ends this summer. 

    Also read: Can PSG fans let bygones be bygones? Mbappe, Pochettino urge them to back team

    Image Credit: PSG Instagram

    GOAT, which offers luxury apparel and accessories, will have their brand name stamped on the sleeves of training, warm-up and matchday jerseys from July 1 onwards. The online platform has over 30 million members worldwide and will now reap benefits from its partnership with the Ligue 1 giants, which also have the likes of Neymar in their ranks. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L); PSG Instagram (R)

    In the meantime, Manchester United star Ronaldo's fans took to social media to express displeasure over PSG's marketing strategy that draws the 'G.O.A.T' attention back towards the legendary Argentine. On Twitter, one user said, "[Messi] has to do things like these to be branded as GOAT. My idol would never do these cringe activities."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Another user stated, "Nice of him to rep Cristiano. He's still finished, though." Meanwhile, a user claimed, "You earn the GOAT status, this is a self-proclaimed GOAT title."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Argentina international has not recreated the magic he displayed in Barcelona since moving to PSG last summer. So far, Messi has scored three Ligue 1 goals, 13 assists, and five Champions League strikes - numbers that have not lived up to the hype and expectation the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had set.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford is far from certain as the Red Devils look destined to fall short in their bid to qualify for Champions League next season. Ajax's Erik ten Hag is also set to take over as United's permanent manager, with reports suggesting that a verbal agreement has taken place with the Dutchman.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Both Ronaldo and Messi have spent almost two decades winning the hearts of football fans globally and pushing each other to bring out their best on the field. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the two legends of the game and whether Lionel Messi can vindicate PSG's crafty new 'GOAT' partnership.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking Saina Nehwal lambasts BAI over scheduling of CWG, Asian Games trials

    'Shocking': Saina Nehwal lambasts BAI over scheduling of CWG, Asian Games trials

    football RIP Freddy Rincon Tributes pour in after former Colombia great dies in car crash snt

    RIP Freddy Rincon: Tributes pour in after former Colombia great dies in car crash

    IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik on cloud 9 after G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar praises him snt

    IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik on 'cloud 9' after G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar praises him

    Huge blow for CSK, Team India: Injured Deepak Chahar ruled out for 4 months; fans disheartened snt

    Huge blow for CSK, Team India: Injured Deepak Chahar ruled out for 4 months; fans disheartened

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 RR vs GT rajasthan-gujarat Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs GT, Match Prediction: Rajasthan eyes strong effort against in-form Gujarat

    Recent Stories

    Over 1000 Ukraine troops surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia-dnm

    Over 1000 Ukraine troops surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia

    Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor wedding photos out Ranbir kisses Alia forehead see pics drb

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding photos out! Couple share special moments

    Vishu 2022 Date Importance Significance of the Malayali New Year drb

    Vishu 2022: Date, Importance, Significance of the Malayali New Year

    football Ban Atletico Madrid: Football lovers to UEFA after ugly scenes marred Man City clash snt

    Ban Atletico Madrid: Football lovers to UEFA after ugly scenes marred Man City clash

    Check out Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen; from fresh juices to salad dressings and more RBA

    Pictures: Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen; from fresh juices to salad dressings and more

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon