Real Madrid to submit €180 Million bid for Mbappe; only if he publicly expresses desire to leave PSG

The football world is abuzz with excitement as Real Madrid edges closer to making a staggering €180 million bid for PSG's star player, Kylian Mbappe.

The anticipation surrounding Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe continues to grow. Despite the lack of overt efforts from Real Madrid to sign the player while PSG remains open to selling him, their desire to secure the French superstar remains strong, particularly under the guidance of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid has held firm to its strategy of not initiating any moves until either PSG or Mbappe himself opens talks. According to reports from L’Equipe, Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, has a tempting opening bid of €180 million prepared for Paris to acquire their prized player. However, Perez is patiently waiting for Mbappe to publicly express his wish to join Real Madrid before making the official proposal.

It has become evident that Mbappe has no intentions of renewing his contract with PSG, as even the exclusion from the pre-season tour failed to change his stance. Reports indicate that PSG offered him a new contract, which included a guaranteed sell clause for the summer of 2024, but the player turned it down.

As a result, PSG has asked Mbappe to train separately from the main squad, keeping him away from Luis Enrique's selection plans until his future is resolved one way or another.

Despite the apparent silence surrounding the transfer saga, recent reports suggest that Mbappe is already searching for a house in Madrid, hinting at a possible understanding between the player and Real Madrid regarding a potential transfer.

Initially demanding €300 million for their star player, PSG has reportedly lowered their asking price to €250 million, while Real Madrid's current bid of €180 million falls short. Nevertheless, Real Madrid holds a significant advantage in this negotiation, positioning themselves as the leading contenders for Mbappe's signature.