Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr wins Best FIFA Men's Player 2024, Ancelotti bags Best Coach; check full winners list

Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. has been named the Men's Player of the Year at the 2024 FIFA Best Awards, held in Doha, Qatar.

Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. has been named the Men's Player of the Year at the 2024 FIFA Best Awards, held in Doha, Qatar. The 24-year-old received the prestigious honour after a stellar 2023-24 season, where he played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's success in both the Champions League and La Liga, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists.

This marks Vinicius' first FIFA Best award, following a year in which he was notably absent from the Ballon d'Or ceremony in October, choosing to boycott the event after missing out on the coveted trophy to Manchester City's Rodri. His FIFA Best win provided a sweeter conclusion to a year filled with individual and team triumphs.

The award, which recognizes footballing excellence from August 2023 to August 2024, was determined by a combination of public votes, votes from one journalist in each country, and the input of national team captains and managers, with each group’s vote accounting for 25%.

Real Madrid had already arrived in Qatar for Wednesday's FIFA Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican side Pachuca at Lusail Stadium.

Along with the main award, Vinicius Jr. was also included in the FIFPro Men’s World XI. In the Team of the Year, five Premier League players were included, along with five from Real Madrid (including the retired Toni Kroos) and one from Barcelona.

The selected players were: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos (all Real Madrid), Rodri, Erling Haaland (both Manchester City), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

In other notable award categories, Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez was named The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper after his key role in helping his country win the Cops America. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was voted as The Best FIFA Men’s Coach for 2024, capping a remarkable year for the club.

The Puskas Award for the best men's goal of the year was awarded to Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho for his stunning bicycle kick in their 3-0 victory over Everton in November 2023.

Aitana Bonmati wins Best FIFA Women's Player 2024

In the women's category, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati defended her crown, winning The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year after an outstanding 12 months with her club.

Full list of winners at the Best FIFA awards 2024

The Best FIFA Men's Player - Vinicius Junior

The Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

The Best Fifa Men's Coach - Carlo Ancelotti

The Best FIFA Women's Player - Aitana Bonmati

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper - Alyssa Naeher

The Best FIFA Women's Coach - Emma Hayes

FIFA Puskas Award - Alejandro Garnacho

FIFA Marta - Award Marta

FIFA Fan Award - Guilherme Gandra Moura

FIFA Fair Play Award - Thiago Maia

The Best FIFA Men’s XI in 2024

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina); Dani Carvajal (Spain), Ruben Dias (Portugal), Antonio Rudiger (Germany), William Saliba (France); Jude Bellingham (England), Rodri (Spain), Toni Kroos (Germany); Lamine Yamal (Spain), Erling Haaland (Norway), Vinicius Junior (Brazil).

The Best FIFA Women’s XI in 2024

Alyssa Naeher (USA); Lucy Bronze (England), Naomi Girma (USA), Irene Paredes (Spain), Ona Batlle (Spain); Gabi Portilho (Brazil), Patricia Guijarro (Spain), Lindsey Horan (USA), Aitana Bonmati (Spain); Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway).

