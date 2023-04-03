'Ramadan Karim': Real Madrid stars applaud Benzema's 7 minute hat-trick during win over Real Valladolid

At the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, Real Madrid trounced Valladolid 6-0 after Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in just seven minutes. The Frenchman became the first player in the club's history to score more than 20 goals in 11 seasons thanks to his hat trick in the first half of the La Liga clash.

The 35-year-old is now in a class of his own after managing it for ten seasons, just like club legends Raul and Alfredo di Stefano.

Benzema will likely receive the most praise for his goals in 29, 32, and 36 minutes. Still, Rodrygo Goes was the show's star, and Carlo Ancelotti switched up his formation by placing the Brazilian in a line of three behind the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner. Ancelotti will have been pleased with what he saw.

The Italian has adhered steadfastly to his preferred 4-3-3 this season, but he will now be tempted to use this 4-2-3-1 both against Chelsea the following week in the Champions League and against Barcelona on Wednesday in the Spanish Cup semifinal second leg, where Madrid trail 1-0.

"One Direction," wrote Benzema on Instagram following his sensational hat-trick. Several Real Madrid stars applauded the Frenchman's show, with Toni Rudiger saying, "Ramadan Karim", honouring the player's commitment to the game even during the Holy month of Ramadan 2023.

"Total darkness," wrote another Real Madrid sensation Vinicius Junior, while Rodrygo said, "This is Karim."

Here's a look at Benzema's latest Instagram post:

According to reports, Benzema is now feeling revived. The seasoned player is eager to have a significant effect and feels fully prepared to face the challenges of the season's remaining games. For Carlo Ancelotti, who needs to win a trophy this season to escape being fired, his return to form is a huge relief. The squad will benefit most from it as they can now compete fearlessly on all fronts knowing that their captain is back on track.

The timing of Benzema's return to form could not have been better. Later this week, the second match of the Copa del Rey semifinal pits the Merengues against Barcelona.

Los Blancos are down one goal at the start of the contest, so they will need to score twice or more to advance. The likelihood of such a comeback is much greater with a healthy Benzema.

This season, the seasoned goal scorer has made 17 starts for Real Madrid in La Liga, scored 14 goals, and contributed three assists. He has also produced ten big opportunities, averaging 2.1 crucial passes every 90 minutes.