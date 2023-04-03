Potter sacked: From Nagelsmann to Mourinho - latest odds on who will be Chelsea's next manager

Chelsea sacked head coach Graham Potter following defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday that dropped them into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Chelsea fired Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in command, and the battle to replace him is now in full swing. After a demoralising 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday, the West London club dropped to 11th in the Premier League due to the poor return on large sums of money spent in the January transfer window.

The Chelsea board, led by owner Todd Boehly, had preached patience when selecting Potter as their long-term project's leader last September. Even though the team advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals, the former Brighton boss' tenure was eventually over.

The Stamford Bridge job remains one of the most sought-after positions in European football. Julian Nagelsmann, who was unexpectedly fired by Bayern Munich last month, is the early favourite, but others in the running include Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane, and Oliver Glasner.

Here are the potential candidates and the latest odds as to who will be the next Chelsea manager:

Julian Nagelsmann 10/11

Mauricio Pochettino 7/2

Zinedine Zidane 6/1

Pep Guardiola 17/2

Oliver Glasner 10/1

Ruben Amorim 10/1

Luis Enrique 11/1

Diego Simeone 12/1

Brendan Rodgers 12/1

Thomas Frank 12/1

Jose Mourinho 14/1

Marcelo Bielsa 14/1

John Terry 20/1

Carlo Ancelotti 20/1

Jesse Marsch 20/1

* Source: Betfair