    Punjab FC defeats Kerala Blasters: Vergetis lauds tactical brilliance and defensive resurgence in the ISL win

    Punjab FC's head coach, Staikos Vergetis, applauds his team's stellar performance in the Indian Super League, securing a crucial away victory against Kerala Blasters FC.

    Football Punjab FC defeats Kerala Blasters: Vergetis lauds tactical brilliance and defensive resurgence in the ISL win osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

    Pleased with the execution of our game plan, Punjab FC's head coach Staikos Vergetis expressed satisfaction with his team's performance. They secured their first away victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, defeating Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 in Kochi on Monday. Wilmar Jordan Gil's brace and Luka Majcen's goal helped them overcome a deficit, securing their second consecutive win in the league.

    Vergetis observed that his players flawlessly implemented the game plan, adapting well to the ISL's competitive level. He expressed contentment during the post-match press conference, stating, "I feel very satisfied because the players are executing the game plan at a very high level, as we had prepared for this game."

    The Greek head coach discussed tactical changes that contributed to their success in the second half of the season. He mentioned altering the formation to enhance attacking capabilities, allowing Madih Talal more freedom behind the strikers, making the team more threatening.

    Vergetis credited his team's defensive improvements, emphasising better ball movement, clearer pressing, and enhanced one-on-one defending. He acknowledged the significant impact of Wilmar Jordan Gil, highlighting the player's resilience after overcoming injury.

    While acknowledging the challenging atmosphere in Kochi, where no other team had secured three points before, Vergetis expressed his team's enjoyment of the unique setting. Despite the limited support, he hoped for similar atmospheres in every stadium they play.

    In summary, Punjab FC's head coach is content with their performance, emphasising tactical adjustments, defensive improvements, and the team's ability to adapt to the ISL's intensity.

