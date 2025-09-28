Arsenal staged a thrilling late comeback to beat Newcastle 2-1 at St. James' Park. After trailing to Woltemade's opener, Merino equalised and Gabriel's 96th-minute header secured all three points, keeping Arsenal in Premier League title contention.

Arsenal produced a dramatic late fightback to win 2-1 at Newcastle on Sunday and lay down an early marker in the Premier League title race.The Gunners were heading for a fourth consecutive defeat at St. James' Park after falling behind to Nick Woltemade's first-half header. However, Mikel Merino headed in the equaliser before Gabriel Magalhaes powered in from a 96th-minute corner to lift Arsenal into second and within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Liverpool's first defeat of the season at Crystal Palace on Saturday had handed Arsenal the chance to close in at the top of the table.

For a long time it looked like Mikel Arteta's men would let that opportunity slip by in a bad-tempered encounter on Tyneside.

But the manner of victory will give the Gunners belief this is their season after finishing second in each of the last three campaigns.

Arteta's conservative team selection in last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City was much criticised.

There was no sense of the Spaniard holding back as Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze returned to the starting line-up.

Eze nearly made his mark within five minutes as his low drive was brilliantly turned behind by Nick Pope.

Arsenal were furious moments later when when Pope escaped conceding a penalty.

Referee Jarred Gillett initially pointed to the spot but was instructed by VAR to review the incident and overturned his original decision for a touch on the ball by Pope before he wiped out Viktor Gyokeres.

Leandro Trossard then hit the post as Arsenal continued to press for the opening goal.

Instead it arrived at the other end on 34 minutes.

Alexander Isak had repeatedly been the scourge of Arsenal in meetings between the sides in recent years.

Woltemade stepped into the departed Swede's shoes with his second goal since becoming the Magpies' record signing to replace Isak.

The giant German outmuscled Gabriel, who went down looking for a free-kick, to head Sandro Tonali's delivery into the bottom corner.

Arsenal dominated the second period but struggled to break down the well-organised mass ranks of Eddie Howe's back line.

Pope was needed to make another brilliant save to turn Jurrien Timber's header behind.

Gyokeres had another largely ineffectual game against tougher opposition after also struggling to make an impact against Manchester United, Liverpool and City.

Instead it was the man who deputised as a makeshift striker for much of last season that kickstarted the turnaround.

Midfielder Merino flicked a pinpoint header into the far corner from Declan Rice's inviting cross.

Arsenal could still have lost it as this time a VAR review went their way when Gabriel blocked Anthony Elanga's cross with an outstretched arm.

The Brazilian swiftly went up the other end to become the hero when he beat Pope to Martin Odegaard's corner to spark celebrations of what could be a huge three points when the title is decided in May.

