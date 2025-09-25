Arsenal defender William Saliba has put an end to transfer speculation by signing a new long-term contract with the club. Despite strong interest from Real Madrid, the French centre-back has committed his future to the Gunners.

Arsenal defender William Saliba has put an end to transfer speculation by signing a new long-term contract with the club. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the French centre-back has committed his future to the Gunners, ensuring he will remain at the Emirates Stadium for years to come.

Saliba, 24, has been a highly sought-after player across Europe, with Real Madrid among the top clubs showing strong interest in bringing him to Spain. Despite this attention, the talented defender has chosen to continue his career in north London.

Having joined Arsenal in 2019, Saliba has established himself as a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad, making over 100 appearances in the Premier League. His new deal will keep him tied to the club until at least 2031, signaling the club’s faith in his abilities and his desire to be part of Arsenal’s long-term plans.

After Saliba's future with Arsenal was confirmed, social media was filled with reaction with many Arsenal fans taking a dig at Real Madrid. Check out some reactions:

