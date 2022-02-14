Champions League qualification impossible for Tottenham in current form, admits Conte

In an admission that will add to Tottenham fans' misery, manager Antonio Conte called for expectations to be lowered, indicating that it will be 'impossible' for his team to qualify for the Champions League if Spurs continue to play in the current form.

A 0-2 loss against Wolves, who punished Conte's sloppy side with two first-half goals, on Sunday, marked three Premier League defeats for Tottenham.

Also read: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 25 review: Tottenham stunned by Wolves; West Ham-Leicester settle for a draw

In January, Tottenham appeared to be motoring toward the top four spot in the Premier League table after the Italian witnessed an unbeaten nine-game run following his arrival at the Lilywhites. However, defeats to Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves have pulled the north London club firmly back into the pack. Tottenham is now five points off fourth-place West Ham, although they have three games in hand on the Hammers.

Sunday's loss against Wolves also marked the first time Conte had lost three games in a row since 2009 when he was manager of Atalanta. Following the disappointing defeat, the Italian spelt out just how far Tottenham are from challenging at the top end of the league.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Conte said, "When you lose two games at home and against Chelsea - for a team that wants to qualify for the Champions League, it's impossible to happen."

However, urging Tottenham fans to back the team in such a tough situation, Conte added that although his side knows they have to fight to build something important, it is also essential to understand the current scenario. "Maybe our fans shouldn't be disappointed with the defeat - instead, they should try and push us and stay behind us. The players need to find the right atmosphere and feel no pressure about a target that in this moment you can't reach. I've been saying this since my arrival," the Italian said.

While addressing a press conference after the loss to Wolves, Conte also admitted that although the team is working hard with the players and there is no shortage of commitment, it is not enough if Tottenham wants to be competitive.

"We need to be realistic and together. Also, with our fans. The fans need to understand to have patience, to wait to rebuild again to a situation they were used to in the past. The situation has changed, not only with me but also with the other coaches. We are working hard with the players, and there is a great commitment, but it's not enough if we want to be competitive. We have to wait. Step-by-step. And it's important to be realistic and very clear," Conte remarked.

However, Conte took some positives from the encounter against Wolves, despite it being Tottenham's third straight defeat. "To describe the defeat is difficult. It was one of the best games we've played - we created lots of chances to score. We had the possession, but it's also difficult to explain how we started by conceding two goals - it's difficult to comment on the two goals we conceded. It's not easy when you start the game in this way. Until the end, we pushed and tried to score. We created chances. But we are talking about another defeat." the 52-year-old manager said.

While assuring that he is doing everything to improve the situation, Conte added, "We will continue to work, and we have to struggle every time we play to get three points. The environment is used to playing for fourth place and Champions League, but now I think everybody realises something has changed compared to the past. We have to know this. I'm doing everything to improve the situation. The environment has to understand our position at this moment."

Also read: La Liga: Luuk de Jong elated to salvage late draw for Barcelona against Espanyol (WATCH)