    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 25 review: Tottenham stunned by Wolves; West Ham-Leicester settle for a draw

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Matchday 25 of the EPL 2021-22 concluded on Sunday. Most of the top sides had favourable results. However, there were some surprises too.

    The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 saw Matchday 25 commitments conducted over the weekend. A few of the top clubs were involved, as there were mixed results. Some of the results turned out to be a surprise, while a few were favourable ones. Here, we present the round-up to this matchday and review the performances.

    Manchester United held by Southampton
    United's struggle in 2022 continued as it had to settle for another frustrating 1-1 draw to tenth-placed Southampton on Saturday. Jadon Sancho's (21) opener was cancelled out by Che Adams (48) as the Red Devils continued to look lacklustre in the second half. As a result of this 1-1 draw, United slipped to fifth again.

    Manchester City hammers Norwich City
    Defending champion City travelled to take on 18th-placed Norwich City on Saturday. As expected, it was sheer domination by the visitors, who hammered four past the hosts, thanks to Raheem Sterling's (31, 70 & 90) hat-trick and Phil Foden (48). The Cityzens stay at the top, currently nine points clear.

    Liverpool edges past Burnley
    Liverpool travelled to take on bottom-placed Burnley on Sunday. However, it was a hard-fought 1-0 win for The Reds, with Fabinho being the lone scorer. Nevertheless, the visitors stay in the second spot, nine points away from City, having played a game less and are well in contention for the title.

    Tottenham Hotspur shocked by Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Tottenham was up against seventh-placed Wolverhampton on Sunday. Although the hosts were the favourites, the visitors had other plans, as the latter blanked the former 2-0. As a result, Spurs have dropped the eighth spot but are in contention for the top-four.

    Leicester City and West Ham United share honours
    In the headliner clash of the gameweek, 11th-placed Leicester hosted fourth-placed West Ham. It indeed turned out to be an intense battle, as both had to settle for a well-deserved 2-2 draw. While Youri Tielemans (45) and Ricardo Pereira (57) scored for the hosts, Jarrod Bowen (10) and Craig Dawson (90+1) did for the visitors.

