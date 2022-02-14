EPL 2021-22, Matchday 25 review: Tottenham stunned by Wolves; West Ham-Leicester settle for a draw

Matchday 25 of the EPL 2021-22 concluded on Sunday. Most of the top sides had favourable results. However, there were some surprises too.

The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 saw Matchday 25 commitments conducted over the weekend. A few of the top clubs were involved, as there were mixed results. Some of the results turned out to be a surprise, while a few were favourable ones. Here, we present the round-up to this matchday and review the performances.

Manchester United held by Southampton

United's struggle in 2022 continued as it had to settle for another frustrating 1-1 draw to tenth-placed Southampton on Saturday. Jadon Sancho's (21) opener was cancelled out by Che Adams (48) as the Red Devils continued to look lacklustre in the second half. As a result of this 1-1 draw, United slipped to fifth again. ALSO READ: Manchester United players want Pochettino as next manager? Fans don't agree

Manchester City hammers Norwich City

Defending champion City travelled to take on 18th-placed Norwich City on Saturday. As expected, it was sheer domination by the visitors, who hammered four past the hosts, thanks to Raheem Sterling's (31, 70 & 90) hat-trick and Phil Foden (48). The Cityzens stay at the top, currently nine points clear.

Liverpool edges past Burnley

Liverpool travelled to take on bottom-placed Burnley on Sunday. However, it was a hard-fought 1-0 win for The Reds, with Fabinho being the lone scorer. Nevertheless, the visitors stay in the second spot, nine points away from City, having played a game less and are well in contention for the title. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Guardiola responds

Tottenham Hotspur shocked by Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham was up against seventh-placed Wolverhampton on Sunday. Although the hosts were the favourites, the visitors had other plans, as the latter blanked the former 2-0. As a result, Spurs have dropped the eighth spot but are in contention for the top-four.