La Liga: Luuk de Jong elated to salvage late draw for Barcelona against Espanyol (WATCH)

A 96th-minute stunning header from substitute Luuk de Jong saw Spanish giant Barcelona rescue a 2-2 draw away at rivals Espanyol in La Liga on Sunday. Both sides were down to 10-man in the closing minutes of the clash, with Espanyol looking set for a first league win over Barca in 16 years before the Dutchman turned in Adama Traore's cross to salvage a point.

As a result of the draw, Xavi Hernandez's side moved back into the fourth and final Champions League spot, levelling 39 points with Atletico Madrid.

Pedri gave the Spanish giant a second-minute lead, but Espanyol's Sergi Darder levelled after 40 minutes and set up Raul de Tomas for a counter-attack goal after 64 minutes. With time running out, the 31-year-old striker headed an equaliser that saved a point for Barca, but they still end the weekend 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Ecstatic over scoring the crucial header, Luuk de Jong said, "I am really happy to score the goal, but I also wanted to go back fast to get the ball and hopefully try to score the winning goal with the team. Of course, I am happy that I could come in and show what I got for the team and help the team with the goal and the points for the team."

New signee Aubameyang called the game a hard fight, adding that it is not essential to lose the game at this stage.

Meanwhile, Barca boss Xavi Hernandez admitted that his side did not play well enough to win, adding that one point is insufficient. "We didn't play brilliantly, but we played well enough to win. The bad news is that we didn't win. We saved a point at the end, which is insufficient, but we are still in the race for the Champions League," Xavi said.

"The first goal was a pass that we didn't need to risk, and the second one was a mistake of ours. But football is a game of mistakes. In the end, they were more effective," the Spaniard added.

Barcelona lost ground to third-place Real Betis, who won 4-2 at last-place Levante earlier on Sunday. Real Sociedad climbed to sixth as captain Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty, and Rafael Alcantara added a second as they beat visiting Granada 2-0.

On Saturday, leaders Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at Villarreal. That meant Sevilla, who won 2-0 at home to Elche on Friday, cut the lead to four points. Atletico Madrid was involved in an uncharacteristic festival of goals to beat Getafe 4-3.

