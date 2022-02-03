  • Facebook
    Ashley Cole reunites with former Chelsea and England teammate Frank Lampard as Everton's first team coach

    Everton have appointed Ashley Cole, a former team-mate of new Toffees manager Frank Lampard with Chelsea and England, as a first-team coach.

    In some exciting news for Evertonians, Ashley Cole has reunited with former Chelsea and England teammate Frank Lampard after agreeing to join Everton as first-team coach. In a post on Twitter, the Toffees confirmed Cole's appointment along with a welcome message. This move comes days after Frank Lampard was hired as Everton's manager, who quickly moved to rope in Cole to Goodison Park.

    Apart from Cole, Lampard's backroom staff also includes: Assistant managers Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson, First-team coach Paul Clement, First-team coach head of performance Chris Jones, and Goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

    Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard were teammates at Chelsea from 2006 to 2014, where they won the Premier League title, four FA Cups, the Champions League, the Europa League and two League Cups. The 41-year-old former left-back also played under Lampard at second-tier Derby before retiring in 2019. Cole also worked as Chelsea's youth academy coach, while Lampard was first-team manager for the Blues at Stamford Bridge. 

    However, Cole's appointment to Everton will not leave an impact on his duties with England Under-21s, where he is currently assisting head coach Lee Carsley.

    Also read: 'We did it': Everton boss Frank Lampard greets Dele Alli who calls union 'perfect match'

    Expressing delight over Cole's appointment into his backroom team, Lampard said everyone knows about the 41-year-old's sprawling career and football achievements. "He is now a well-respected coach, which has been recognised by his work with England Under-21s. He'll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff," Lampard asserted.

    Following his appointment as Everton's first-team coach, Ashley Cole said he was extremely thrilled when Lampard asked to join him. Calling the appointment a 'brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club', the former Chelsea legend added that he had joined the Toffees intending to work hard and bring success to the club. "The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw," Cole concluded.

    Frank Lampard, who was sacked by the Blues last January, has replaced Rafael Benitez at Everton. Along with Ashley Cole, he will take charge of the club for the first time in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Brentford.

