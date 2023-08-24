Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Premier League 2023/24: Wolves turn down Manchester City's £47M offer for Matheus Nunes

    The transfer saga heats up as Wolves firmly turn down Manchester City's opening offer of £47 million for Matheus Nunes. Despite the initial setback, discussions between the two clubs continue, with City contemplating a potential follow-up bid.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    An initial bid of £47 million from Manchester City for Matheus Nunes has been rejected by Wolves. Despite this initial setback, both clubs are engaged in ongoing discussions, and City is reportedly contemplating the possibility of submitting a second bid.

    However, City's reputation for being cautious in their valuation of players makes them hesitant to exceed their assessment of a player's worth. Thus, they are open to walking away from the deal if they find Wolves' demands to be excessive. This development follows reports that Manchester City was actively exploring a potential deal for the 24-year-old Nunes, as they seek to address the void left by Kevin De Bruyne's absence. T

    he Belgian midfielder is sidelined for approximately 3-4 months due to a "serious injury" sustained during the Premier League opener against Burnley. Moreover, the club is evaluating other contenders for this midfield role, including Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, who has captured the interest of Pep Guardiola's side.

    Nunes, who has also been linked to Liverpool over the past year, showcased his skills in 34 Premier League matches for Wolves during the previous season. Despite the team's struggles under various managers, he stood out with his exceptional ball-carrying and dribbling prowess. With the ability to embark on powerful, driving runs through the heart of the opposition, Nunes demonstrated these attributes in his 101 appearances for Sporting as well.

    City's pursuit of the Portuguese international adds another layer of activity to the whirlwind of events at The Etihad Stadium over the past few weeks. With defensive players Aymeric Laporte and João Cancelo seemingly on the way out, Bernardo Silva has extended his stay at the club. Additionally, the exciting winger Jérémy Doku is anticipated to join City in a €60 million deal from Stade Rennes.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
