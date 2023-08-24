Messi's assists propel Inter Miami to US Open Cup final via penalties

In a captivating semifinal showdown, Lionel Messi showcased his magic as he provided crucial assists to lead Inter Miami to a heart-stopping victory and a place in the US Open Cup final.

Late-game heroics from Lionel Messi were on full display as Inter Miami secured their spot in the US Open Cup final, prevailing over FC Cincinnati in a dramatic penalty shootout. In the initial stages, Cincinnati aimed to avoid being the next victim of Miami's dominance, effectively cutting off the midfield service to Lionel Messi. The strategy bore fruit early on, as Luciano Acosta's shot deflected off a Miami defender and found the back of the net, putting Cincinnati in the lead within 20 minutes.

Even after halftime, Cincinnati maintained their threat while restricting Miami's attacking opportunities. They extended their advantage with flair, as Brandon Vazquez unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box, doubling their lead less than 10 minutes into the second half.

Around the 60-minute mark, Miami managed to reduce the deficit from a set-piece, thanks to Leo Campana's expertly executed header off a Messi cross, momentarily silencing the TQL Stadium.

Staying true to the narrative that has unfolded since his arrival, Messi once again took center stage, setting up Campana in the dying moments of stoppage time to level the score and force extra time in the gripping semifinal clash.

In the early moments of extra time, Miami seemed to complete their comeback when Josef Martínez found the net, but Yuya Kubo's response in the second half of extra time restored parity and pushed the contest to a penalty shootout.

After a series of impressive penalties, Miami's young talent, Benjamin Cremaschi, capitalised on a Cincinnati miss, ultimately propelling the visitors into the championship final. Now, Inter Miami awaits the outcome of the Real Salt Lake versus Houston Dynamo match to determine their final opponent.

