Saudi Pro League 2023/24: Tension rises between Karim Benzema and Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo

A conflict has surfaced between the distinguished French striker and Nuno Espírito Santo, the coach of Al-Ittihad. This confrontation is currently casting a shadow over the potential role of Karim Benzema in the club's upcoming plans.

Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid this summer made waves in the transfer market. Despite his impressive debut, which saw the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner score three times in the Arab Club Champions Cup, he's yet to find the net in the Saudi Pro League. However, a cloud of discord now hovers over the Saudi club. Recent revelations from Asharq Al-Awsat shed light on a surprising turn of events in Benzema's journey at his new team. An intense conflict has arisen between the French striker and his coach, Nuno Espírito Santo, casting a shadow over his initial experiences in the unfamiliar territory.

Evidently, the Portuguese coach is not inclined to feature Benzema in the starting lineup. It appears that Espírito Santo had reservations about the player's style of play right from the outset, and he reportedly did not actively pursue Benzema's acquisition. The coach's perspective is rooted in his belief that the renowned Real Madrid icon doesn't align with the team's tactical needs and strategic vision. Moreover, Benzema has reportedly expressed his discomfort and a feeling of "unprofessional treatment" by his coach to a club leader.

Adding another layer to the strained relationship is the matter of the captaincy. Negotiations initially saw Benzema agreeing to take on the role of team captain due to his wealth of experience. However, Espírito Santo opted to assign the captain's armband to Romarinho, a revered figure in the club's history. In response, the former Real Madrid striker has urged the club's management to find a swift resolution to alleviate the tensions that have emerged between him and his coach.

