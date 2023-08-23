Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a surprising turn of events, Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool has emerged victorious in his battle against a red card issued during a match against Bournemouth.

    Premier League 2023/24: Liverpool's Mac Allister wins appeal against red card versus Bournemouth
    Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister has emerged victorious in his appeal against the red card he received during the match against Bournemouth. The official website of the club confirmed that Mac Allister will not face suspension as a result of the appeal.

    In Liverpool's recent 3-1 victory, referee Thomas Bramall issued a red card to the Argentine international for a challenge on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute. The decision sparked controversy and led Liverpool to take action by filing an appeal against the ruling. The outcome of this appeal has been positive, as an independent regulatory commission has granted Liverpool's request to overturn the red card.

    While Liverpool celebrated a much-needed victory following an unconvincing performance against Chelsea, Mac Allister's red card added a layer of complexity to Jurgen Klopp's team. However, with the successful appeal, Mac Allister's availability becomes a significant advantage as Liverpool gears up for an exciting clash against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

    Despite being featured as a defensive midfielder in the initial two matches, Mac Allister might find himself in a different role this weekend, with Wataru Endo positioned for his full debut. Endo's recent signing from Stuttgart aimed to bolster Liverpool's midfield after unsuccessful pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, both of whom joined Chelsea.

    With Endo's arrival being just one part of Liverpool's midfield reinforcement strategy, the club continues to show interest in players like Ryan Gravenberch and Andre. Gravenberch has experienced limited playing time since joining Bayern Munich, making a move away from Allianz Arena potentially pivotal for revitalising his career. On the other hand, Andre is eager to join Liverpool from Fluminense. However, the Brazilian club is resisting a sale, necessitating Liverpool to trigger Andre's €40 million release clause.

