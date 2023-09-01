Premier League 2023/24: Manchester City signs Matheus Nunes from Wolves in £47.2 million deal

Manchester City has bolstered its midfield by securing the services of Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a significant £47.2 million fee. The Portuguese international has inked a five-year contract, becoming Pep Guardiola's fourth summer signing.

Manchester City has sealed the deal with midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves, pushing their summer spending beyond the £200 million mark. The Portuguese international, acquired for £47.2 million, has committed to a five-year contract at the Etihad, making him Pep Guardiola's fourth summer acquisition.

Nunes, who secured the transfer amid efforts to force a move, recorded one goal in 40 appearances for Wolves following his record-breaking £38 million transfer from Sporting Lisbon last summer. Guardiola previously lauded Nunes as one of the world's best players when Sporting faced City in the 2022 Champions League. The midfielder expressed his excitement about the opportunity to play under Guardiola, stating, "The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I simply couldn't turn down."

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City's director of football, praised Nunes, highlighting his fine qualities and anticipating his contribution to the team's success, noting that Pep's guidance has a track record of improving players' skills.

“He possesses real quality and will bring a fresh dynamic to this team. He is a player who can play passes that open defences, he can beat players and he is technically excellent.

“Everyone knows Pep improves players – we have seen it so often – and we cannot wait to see how Matheus develops under his management.”

It will be interesting to see if Nunes makes his debut for against Fulham on Sunday.

