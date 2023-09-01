Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joao Felix eager to secure Barcelona move: Ongoing talks with Atletico Madrid

    In a pivotal moment for Barcelona's transfer ambitions, Joao Felix's potential move to Camp Nou takes center stage. As the transfer deadline approaches, negotiations between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid continue, with Felix's desire to join Barcelona.

    Football Joao Felix eager to secure Barcelona move: Ongoing talks with Atletico Madrid osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Today holds immense significance for Barcelona, as the club strives not only to secure Joao Cancelo's signing but also that of Joao Felix. The Atletico Madrid forward has emerged as a viable option for Barça, especially with Ansu Fati's impending transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion. Ez Abde's future in Catalonia appears uncertain as well, with Real Betis reportedly willing to offer €10 million for the attacker.

    Fabrizio Romano, a renowned Italian transfer expert, provides an update on Barcelona's pursuit of Felix as the transfer deadline day approaches. Romano reveals that negotiations between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid regarding Felix's sale are ongoing. While an agreement between the two clubs has yet to be reached, they are exploring various possibilities to facilitate the forward's transfer to Camp Nou.

    Felix himself had expressed his desire to join Barcelona earlier in the summer and has remained steadfast in his wish, even rejecting offers from the Middle East in the process.

    Also Read: Matheus Nunes nears Manchester City move in £53 million deal from Wolves

    As the transfer market closure looms with just 24 hours remaining, Felix, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid have entered a crucial stage of negotiations. The success of the transfer hinges on several factors, including a delayed €20 million payment from Libero Football Finance and the sale of Ansu Fati.

    Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, and treasurer, Ferran Olive, have offered a €20.2 million personal guarantee, which could potentially create enough financial leeway for Barcelona to secure Felix. Consequently, the outcome in the hours ahead will be closely watched, especially as Atletico Madrid is reportedly seeking an €8 million loan fee and wants Barcelona to cover Felix's entire salary.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis US Open 2023: Andy Murray faces harsh reality check after decisive defeat; Hints at retirement osf

    US Open 2023: Andy Murray faces harsh reality check after decisive defeat; Hints at retirement

    Cricket Rinku Singh does it again, pulls off a heist by smashing 3 sixes in the UPT20 League (Watch) osf

    Rinku Singh does it again, pulls off a heist by smashing 3 sixes in the UPT20 League (Watch)

    2023 Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra misses first position by millimetres

    2023 Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra misses first position by millimetres

    Man City's Erling Haaland wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2022-23

    'Living the dream...' Man City's Erling Haaland wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2022-23

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle in 'Group of Death'

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle in 'Group of Death'

    Recent Stories

    Aditya L1: Countdown for India's first mission to Sun begins; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Countdown for Aditya-L1, India's first mission to Sun begins

    7 reasons to watch 'One Piece' on Netflix RBA EAI

    7 reasons to watch 'One Piece' on Netflix

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde alters administrative process, sparks talk of internal strife AJR

    Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde alters administrative process, sparks talk of internal strife

    Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star ATG

    Jungkook turns 26: Read these 7 motivational quotes by the BTS star

    kerala rain updates in september yellow alert updates anr

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall till September 5; Yellow alert in two districts

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon