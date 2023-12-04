ISL 2023-24: Coaches react after FC Goa reclaims top spot with win over Kerala Blasters FC (WATCH)

FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, expressed his delight as his team secured a 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC, propelling them to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table. Rowllin Borges' decisive goal marked Goa's sixth win in seven games, and Marquez credited the team's performance against a formidable opponent. On the other side, Kerala Blasters FC's head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, attributed their loss to a lack of experience, especially in competitive duels. Despite the defeat, Vukomanovic praised the team's start to the season and acknowledged the unwavering support of their dedicated fans.

Manolo Marquez's Perspective:

Manolo Marquez expressed satisfaction with FC Goa's performance, emphasising the importance of being at the top of the table. While acknowledging the table's temporary nature due to varying game counts, he commended his team's consistency, having lost only two points in the league. Marquez highlighted the challenges faced against a formidable Kerala Blasters side and recognised the need for improvement in finishing games despite securing the win. He praised Rowllin Borges for his goal-scoring ability and goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh's contribution to maintaining a clean sheet. Looking ahead, Marquez urged his team to maintain momentum against Mumbai City FC in the upcoming match.

Ivan Vukomanovic's Analysis:

Kerala Blasters FC's head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, expressed disappointment over their 1-0 loss to FC Goa. He attributed the defeat to his team's lack of experience, especially against a seasoned opponent like FC Goa. Vukomanovic acknowledged the tough nature of the game and the need to capitalise on chances in such competitive matches. Despite the loss, he found positives in the team's overall performance throughout the season. Vukomanovic thanked the dedicated Kerala Blasters FC fans for their unwavering support, emphasising the unique connection between the team and its supporters. Looking ahead, he maintained focus on upcoming matches in December, emphasizing the team's concentration on their immediate fixtures.

Also Read: Scandalous Interruption: Explicit noises surprise presenters at the Euro 2024 draw