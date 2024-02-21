Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League 2023-24: Erling Haaland secures nervy 1-0 win for Manchester City against Brentford

    In a crucial Premier League clash, Erling Haaland proved decisive for Manchester City as they narrowly secured a 1-0 victory over Brentford.

    In a tense Premier League match on Tuesday, Erling Haaland played a pivotal role in Manchester City's narrow 1-0 win against Brentford, rescuing the off-colour champions from a potentially frustrating outcome. After a lackluster first half dominated by City, Haaland finally broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, showcasing his prolific form and securing three crucial points.

    The win propelled City into second place in the table, surpassing Arsenal and trailing leaders Liverpool by just one point, with both teams having played an equal number of games. Despite dominating the first half, Pep Guardiola's side faced a resilient Brentford, the last team to defeat them at home in November 2022, and the visitors proved to be formidable opponents once again.

    City's bright start saw Haaland testing Brentford's goalkeeper Mark Flekken early on, with Phil Foden also creating opportunities. However, Brentford remained active in counter-attacks, posing a threat with Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka testing City's defense. The first half ended without a breakthrough, despite Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, and others missing chances.

    The second half saw a slow start from City, prompting Guardiola to introduce Jeremy Doku and Brentford responding with Neal Maupay. As the deadlock persisted, it took a moment of brilliance from Haaland in the 71st minute to secure the victory. Breaking free from Brentford's defense, Haaland showcased his speed and skill, eluding Kristoffer Ajer and calmly slotting the ball past Flekken from the edge of the area.

    The goal brought relief to City, but Brentford continued to pose a threat, with Ivan Toney narrowly missing an opportunity. Despite Haaland's disallowed header and Flekken's saves from Foden, the 1-0 scoreline reflected a hard-fought victory for Manchester City.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi explains the absence in Hong Kong match and denies any political motives (WATCH)

