    Football Lionel Messi explains the absence in Hong Kong match and denies any political motives (WATCH)
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

    In response to the recent fallout in China surrounding his absence from an exhibition match in Hong Kong, Lionel Messi took to social media on Monday, releasing a two-minute video on Weibo to explain his decision and clarify that politics played no role in his choice.

    Addressing the disappointment of fans in Hong Kong and the city's government, Messi emphasized that there were no political motives behind his decision not to play in the Inter Miami vs. local team match on Feb. 4. Despite attributing his absence to a groin injury, criticism extended to mainland China, especially after he played for 30 minutes in Tokyo against Vissel Kobe a few days later.

    The Global Times, a state-run Chinese newspaper, even published an editorial suggesting, without evidence, that Messi's actions had "political motives" and that "external forces" aimed to embarrass Hong Kong.

    As tensions rose on Chinese social media, the sports bureau in Hangzhou canceled the upcoming friendly between Nigeria and World Cup champion Argentina, captained by Messi, citing reasons "known to all."

    In the Weibo video, Messi refuted claims of political motivations, stating, "I’ve heard people say that I didn’t want to play (in Hong Kong) for political reasons and many other reasons that are totally untrue." He clarified that an inflamed adductor, aggravated after a friendly in Saudi Arabia, was the actual reason for his non-participation.

    Messi shared his efforts to play in the Hong Kong match, attempting even during Inter Miami's training session a day before the game. However, due to discomfort and the risk of exacerbating the injury, he decided against it. He played in Japan because his condition had improved by then.

    Expressing a "very close and special relationship with China," Messi concluded by expressing his ongoing affection for Chinese fans and the hope to see them again soon.

    The impact of Messi's attempt to address the PR disaster on his return to the China market remains uncertain. Despite the apology from the organizer of the Hong Kong game and a 50% refund offer for disappointed fans, the fallout has led to the cancellation of other planned matches involving Messi, with the Beijing Football Association indicating no current plans to organize such events.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 2:25 PM IST
