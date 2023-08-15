Premier League 2023/2024: Assessing the best and worst debuts from the opening weekend

During the inaugural weekend of the Premier League, a diverse array of fresh talents stepped onto the stage, marking their highly anticipated debuts. Several newcomers etched a memorable impression through their captivating beginnings, unveiling their latent capabilities while others failed to live up to the expectations.

Impressive Debuts:

Declan Rice (Arsenal) – The audacious signing of Declan Rice by Arsenal for a significant sum raised eyebrows, but the England international has embarked on a promising journey at the Emirates Stadium. Through the majority of the match, spanning 80 minutes, the Gunners maintained control, with Rice playing a pivotal role in this dominance. His mastery of midfield battles and composed ball-handling proved instrumental in keeping Nottingham Forest at bay. Furthermore, he showcased his goal-scoring prowess by challenging goalkeeper Matt Turner on three separate occasions.

Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) – While Arsenal's authority remained unchallenged for most of the game, the final ten minutes saw a twist, largely attributed to the introduction of debutant Anthony Elanga. The former Manchester United player made an instant impact, immediately sprinting down the wing, infiltrating the box, and delivering a low cross for Taiwo Awoniyi to reduce the deficit. Elanga's speed and directness posed a formidable challenge to Arsenal's defensive line.

Joao Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) – Bucking their trend of frugal spending, Brighton invested heavily in acquiring Watford's Joao Pedro, making him their record signing. The Brazilian has wasted no time in justifying this investment. Despite squandering an early scoring opportunity, Pedro quickly redeemed himself with an impressive display. Notably, he earned a penalty in the second half, which he confidently converted.

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) – Sandro Tonali's arrival at Newcastle, acquired from AC Milan for a reported £55 million, has captured the spotlight this summer. His debut at St. James' Park was nothing short of spectacular, as he found the back of the net just six minutes into the game with a well-placed volley. Additionally, he played a crucial role in assisting goals for both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) – Amidst a whirlwind transfer window for Tottenham, losing a beloved player, James Maddison stood out as a new England international under scrutiny. The midfielder made an encouraging start by leading the race for the Playmaker Award, tallying assists for both Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal. His creative prowess was evident, generating six scoring opportunities against Brentford.

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) – Chelsea's long-standing striker dilemma saw the emergence of Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson. His debut against Liverpool showcased both his strengths and areas for improvement. Jackson proved a handful for defenders, challenging the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. While he missed a trio of promising chances, he displayed skill in creating opportunities, including setting up a superb chance for Mykhailo Mudryk.

Challenging Debuts:

Mason Mount (Manchester United) – Mason Mount's transfer to Old Trafford brought intrigue, as the former Chelsea standout looked to reignite his career. His debut for Manchester United was far from dismal, but it lacked the desired impact. Mount struggled to exert control over the game, often outmanoeuvred by Mario Lemina before being substituted in the second half.

Pau Torres (Aston Villa) – The debut experience at St. James' Park wasn't a dream for everyone. Pau Torres was called upon to replace the injured Tyrone Mings during the first half, but his impact wasn't as desired. As part of a defense that struggled, Torres conceded three goals after halftime, with potential for more. He was involved in playing Harvey Barnes onside during Newcastle's fourth goal.

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) – While James Maddison shone, concerns arose among Spurs fans regarding goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Brought in as a successor to long-serving captain Hugo Lloris, Vicario faced a challenging afternoon on Sunday. Although not to blame for Brentford's goals, his ball-handling and decision-making were questioned. Nervousness with the ball at his feet, struggles with crosses, and hesitancy in rushing off his line were notable issues.

