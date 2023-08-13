Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'proud' to guide Al-Nassr to first-ever Arab Club Champions Cup title; WATCH his brace

    In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered Gerd Muller's long-standing record for the most headed goals in football history and also secured victory for Al-Nassr in the Arab Cup of Champions final.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure the Arab Cup of Champions Final, he also surpassed Gerd Muller's long-standing record for the most headed goals in the history of the game. He achieved this milestone by scoring a decisive header against Al-Hilal during the Arab Cup of Champions final on Saturday, August 12. In this match, Ronaldo netted twice to secure a 2-1 victory for his team, Al-Nassr, even though they were down to nine players.

    Ronaldo's second goal of the game, which ultimately secured the win, came from a header. This goal brought his total number of headed goals to 145, surpassing the record previously held by the legendary Gerd Muller.

    The final saw Al-Hilal take the lead in the 51st minute through Michael's goal. However, Al-Nassr faced challenges, including the dismissal of Abdulelah Al-Amri in the 71st minute during the Riyadh derby.

    Also Read: Speculation surrounding Neymar's FC Barcelona return intensifies

    Ronaldo quickly equalised three minutes later, converting a close-range opportunity after a spectacular pass from Sultan Al-Ghannam. Despite Al-Alamy being reduced to nine players when Nawaf Boushal was sent off in the 78th minute, they held on and managed to force the match into extra time.

    Cristiano Ronaldo continued to shine, scoring a header in the 98th minute following Seko Fofana's shot hitting the woodwork. This victory marked Al-Alamy's first trophy since Ronaldo joined the team. The Portuguese superstar demonstrated his ability to excel in crucial moments, emphasising his enduring impact even at the age of 38.

    Ghareeb praised Ronaldo for his positive influence on him as a player, highlighting their communication and how it has contributed to his growth. After the Arab Cup of Champions final, Ghareeb shared that Ronaldo frequently engages with him, asking questions and providing explanations that have led to their strong understanding on the field.

    Despite the triumph, Ronaldo and his teammates have little time to celebrate, as they will be back in action on Monday, August 14, for their Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Ettifaq, led by Steven Gerrard. In the previous season, Al-Nassr finished second in the league, trailing Al-Ittihad by five points.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
