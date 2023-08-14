Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neymar sets course for Saudi Arabia: Al-Hilal and PSG finalise transfer agreement for Brazilian star

    Neymar's journey takes an intriguing turn as he bids farewell to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and gears up to embark on a new chapter with Saudi Arabian football giant, Al-Hilal.

    Neymar sets course for Saudi Arabia: Al-Hilal and PSG finalise transfer agreement for Brazilian star
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Neymar's association with the bustling streets of Paris is nearing its conclusion after a noteworthy six-year spell, as the Brazilian sensation inches closer to joining the ranks of Saudi Arabian powerhouse, Al-Hilal. The latest reports from L'Équipe illuminate that an accord has been reached between the two clubs, solidifying the 31-year-old's imminent transition. The player himself has already nodded in agreement to the stipulations of a comprehensive two-year contract in the Gulf state, with a staggering valuation of €160 million.

    Having left an indelible mark during his tenure at Barcelona, Neymar's sojourn in France has been embellished with five triumphant Ligue 1 titles and an impressive tally of 118 goals. However, the shadow of his sporadic and debilitating injuries has veiled the potential for further conquests, particularly on the grand European stage. Anticipation was palpable when Neymar embarked on the journey of reconstructive ankle ligament surgery midway through the previous season.

    Neymar's imminent move to Saudi Arabia has got the fans excited. The landscape of Riyadh is poised to welcome him, and the vibrant roster of the Riyadh-based club promises an exciting amalgamation of talents. Notably, Neymar will grace the pitch alongside the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and the former Bordeaux winger, Malcom. This constellation of football prowess sets the stage for a dynamic and potentially formidable ensemble that could reshape the fortunes of Al-Hilal.

    As the final formalities fall into place, observers of the beautiful game are poised to witness the next chapter in Neymar's storied career, and the echoes of his past glories.

    Also Read: PSG confirm Kylian Mbappe's reintegration back into first team amid transfer drama

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
