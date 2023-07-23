Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ousmane Dembele rejects €200M offer, chooses to stay at Barcelona

    Barcelona's financial struggles have led to the need for significant first-team sales, but one player who won't be leaving is Ousmane Dembele. Despite receiving a lucrative €200M offer from Al-Nassr, the French forward has turned down the opportunity and opted to remain at Barcelona.

    Due to their precarious financial situation, Barcelona is left with no choice but to consider significant first-team sales this summer to comply with LaLiga registration requirements before the season begins. However, despite having several players on the transfer list, progress has been slow, and the club has yet to find suitors who match their valuation for players like Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie.

    In addition to transfer-listed players, offers have also come in for Ousmane Dembele. Al-Nassr expressed interest in activating Dembele's €50m release clause, but the 26-year-old forward turned down their contract offer. Even Cristiano Ronaldo's side made a tempting proposal of €200m (spread over five seasons), but Dembele has made a firm decision to remain at Barcelona, where he is currently in the final year of his existing contract.

    Dembele's relatively low release clause is a result of his contract situation, prompting Barcelona to work towards securing a new agreement with the talented French international in the coming weeks. Despite the financial challenges faced by the club, they are eager to retain key players like Dembele and bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

