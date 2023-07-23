French players' union threatens legal action against PSG over Kylian Mbappe's pre-season exclusion

The ongoing transfer saga involving Kylian Mbappe has drawn attention from the French Players' Union (UNFP) as they threaten legal action against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for excluding Mbappe from their pre-season squad.

The National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) in France has issued a warning to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), threatening legal action over their handling of Kylian Mbappe's potential summer transfer. Mbappe had already made it clear that he will not extend his contract beyond next summer, prompting PSG to give him an ultimatum: either agree to a new deal or be sold immediately.

In a bid to pressure Mbappe into making a decision, PSG took the controversial step of excluding the 24-year-old from their pre-season squad, emphasizing that his only choices are to leave the club or sign a contract extension. The UNFP has condemned PSG's tactics, accusing the Ligue 1 side of violating French labor laws by deliberately subjecting Mbappe to unfavorable working conditions.

The union firmly believes that football players, including Mbappe, should be entitled to the same fair working conditions as any other professional workforce. As the situation unfolds, tensions rise between the club and the player, while legal ramifications loom in the background.

"The UNFP feels it would be useful to remind managers that putting pressure on an employee - via the deterioration of their working conditions, for example - to force them to leave or accept what the employer wants constitutes moral harassment, which French law firmly condemns. So, yes, the UNFP reserves the right to take civil and criminal action against any club that behaves in this way."

The situation surrounding Kylian Mbappe has piqued the interest of Saudi Arabian officials, but the French player's heart is set on joining his long-term admirers, Real Madrid. Despite rumours suggesting an agreement has already been reached for a free transfer in 2024, sources from Real Madrid have denied these claims. Nevertheless, the Spanish club is strategising to lure Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu within the next year.

However, PSG's demanding asking price might pose an obstacle for Real Madrid's potential bid during this summer transfer window. As a result, Real Madrid is considering a patient approach, willing to wait until January to initiate contact for a free transfer in the future.

