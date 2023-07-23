Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French players' union threatens legal action against PSG over Kylian Mbappe's pre-season exclusion

    The ongoing transfer saga involving Kylian Mbappe has drawn attention from the French Players' Union (UNFP) as they threaten legal action against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for excluding Mbappe from their pre-season squad.

    Football French players' union threatens legal action against PSG over Kylian Mbappe's pre-season exclusion osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    The National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) in France has issued a warning to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), threatening legal action over their handling of Kylian Mbappe's potential summer transfer. Mbappe had already made it clear that he will not extend his contract beyond next summer, prompting PSG to give him an ultimatum: either agree to a new deal or be sold immediately.

    In a bid to pressure Mbappe into making a decision, PSG took the controversial step of excluding the 24-year-old from their pre-season squad, emphasizing that his only choices are to leave the club or sign a contract extension. The UNFP has condemned PSG's tactics, accusing the Ligue 1 side of violating French labor laws by deliberately subjecting Mbappe to unfavorable working conditions.

    The union firmly believes that football players, including Mbappe, should be entitled to the same fair working conditions as any other professional workforce. As the situation unfolds, tensions rise between the club and the player, while legal ramifications loom in the background.

    Also Read: Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho

    "The UNFP feels it would be useful to remind managers that putting pressure on an employee - via the deterioration of their working conditions, for example - to force them to leave or accept what the employer wants constitutes moral harassment, which French law firmly condemns. So, yes, the UNFP reserves the right to take civil and criminal action against any club that behaves in this way."

    The situation surrounding Kylian Mbappe has piqued the interest of Saudi Arabian officials, but the French player's heart is set on joining his long-term admirers, Real Madrid. Despite rumours suggesting an agreement has already been reached for a free transfer in 2024, sources from Real Madrid have denied these claims. Nevertheless, the Spanish club is strategising to lure Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu within the next year.

    However, PSG's demanding asking price might pose an obstacle for Real Madrid's potential bid during this summer transfer window. As a result, Real Madrid is considering a patient approach, willing to wait until January to initiate contact for a free transfer in the future.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi wows America with Hollywood-style Inter Miami debut; scores dramatic injury-time winner (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho osf

    Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: New Zealand team safely evacuated after hotel fire incident in Auckland snt

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: New Zealand team safely evacuated after hotel fire incident in Auckland

    IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli says he's 'charged up' when faced with challenges after scoring 29th Test ton snt

    IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli says he's 'charged up' when faced with challenges after scoring 29th Test ton

    football Lionel Messi wows America with Hollywood-style Inter Miami debut; scores dramatic injury-time winner (WATCH) snt

    Lionel Messi wows America with Hollywood-style Inter Miami debut; scores dramatic injury-time winner (WATCH)

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Stokes and Brook lead England's dominance on Day 3; Hazlewood shines with five wickets osf

    Ashes 2023: Stokes and Brook lead England's dominance on Day 3; Hazlewood shines with five wickets

    Recent Stories

    Pangong Tso to Nubra valley: 5 must visit places in Ladakh ATG

    Pangong Tso to Nubra valley: 5 must visit places in Ladakh

    WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for Channels Report gcw

    WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for Channels: Report

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by displaying assets in SEXIEST attires; see sizzling pictures vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by displaying assets in SEXIEST attires; see sizzling pictures

    Sunny Leone was skeptic about Bigg Boss, didn't know who Mahesh Bhatt was when he offered 'Jism 2' MSW

    Sunny Leone was skeptic about Bigg Boss, didn’t know who Mahesh Bhatt was when he offered 'Jism 2'

    Jawan Witness intense new poster from film; fans claim he might be Vijay Sethupathi ATG

    Jawan: Witness intense new poster from film; fans claim he might be Vijay Sethupathi

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon