    No place like home! Paul Pogba receives hero's welcome in Guinea - WATCH

    Midfielder Paul Pogba, who is expected to return to Juventus next month, visited Guinea this week.

    football No place like home! Juventus Paul Pogba receives hero's welcome in Guinea
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Guinea, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba landed in Guinea on June 21, sparking massive excitement among football fans in the West African country. The Frenchman, who is likely to return to Juventus next month, was mobbed by fans on mopeds in Conakry as he received a hero's welcome.

    The France international was born in Lagny-Sur-Marne, but his parents and two older brothers were all born in Guinea. While Pogba played a crucial role in France's 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning campaign in Russia, his brothers Peïlé and Florentin played for Guinea.

    After his contract with Old Trafford expires, the midfielder is anticipated to sign with Juventus as a free agent. Pogba is making the most of his vacation ahead of his medical for the Italian giants.

    Pogba posted videos of his arrival in Guinea on his Instagram story, where the midfielder is seen being treated like a hero. Fans followed his vehicle on foot or mopeds as the Frenchman waved to the crowd while wearing the national colours. Wearing a Dashiki, he paraded the country in an open-air convertible as he returned to his parents' land.

    Pogba's resounding welcome in Guinea also drew immense social media attention, with some netizens noting that there is no place as home. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 4:34 PM IST
