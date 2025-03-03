IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: Rahul's keeping under scrutiny after dropping Williamson's catch twice (WATCH)

Two wicketkeeping blunders by KL Rahul behind the stumps could have proven costly for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against New Zealand in Dubai.

KL Rahul’s wicketkeeping came under heavy scrutiny for his blunders behind the stumps during the final group stage Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

Team India remained unbeaten throughout the group stage and finished on top of the Group A points table after New Zealand by 44 runs. After posting a total of 249/9, India did a fantastic job by bundling out Kiwis for 205 in 45.3 overs. Though India managed to win the match, KL Rahul’s duties behind the stumps came under question after he dropped Kane Williamson’s catch twice, giving the former New Zealand crucial lifelines.

Williamson was anchoring the New Zealand’s run-chase and putting a pressure on Indian bowlers as he was looking in good rhythm before being dismissed for 81 off 120 balls. His dismissal was crucial to put a break on the Kiwis’ momentum. Kane Williamson's resilient knock went down in vain, but his two reprieves after KL Rahul’s wicketkeeping blunders behind the stumps.

In the 11th over of New Zealand’s run-chase, Team India had a chance to dismiss Williamson for 18. The talismanic batter attempted a cut shot off Axar Patel’s delivery, but got a thick edge and survived as the ball burst through KL Rahul’s gloves. Kane Williamson got another reprieve after he backed away to play inside out off Ravindra Jadeja’s flatter delivery in the 35th over. The ball did edge Williamson’s bat but KL Rahul failed to take the catch, allowing the ball to slip from his gloves again. These two blunders by Rahul behind the stumps could have proven costly, but Indian bowlers ensured Kane Williamson did not turn the tide in New Zealand’s favour:

Watch: KL Rahul wicketkeeping blunders

KL Rahul was added to the India squad for the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025 as one of the two wicketkeepers alongside Rishabh Pant. However, team India management gave preference to Rahul as a wicketkeeper for the entire ODI series, hinting that the Karnataka batter would also keep the wickets for the marquee event. Reportedly, there was a heated debate between Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar over the former’s decision to bench Rishabh Pant for the entire series against England.

After India whitewashed England in the three-match ODI series, Gautam Gambhir backed KL Rahul to continue to keep wickets and wanted Rishabh Pant to be ready whenever he gets a chance in the Champions Trophy.

“Ultimately, it’s very difficult to talk about individuals, but all I can say is that if Pant is a part of the squad, he will get an opportunity. But at the moment obviously, KL is our number one wicketkeeper, and he’s delivered for us. When you have two wicketkeepers in the squad, you can’t play both with the kind of quality we’ve got. Hopefully, whenever he [Pant] gets an opportunity, he should be ready for it,” Gambhir said after India’s win against England in the third ODI.

KL Rahul kept wickets for India in Rishabh Pant’s absence

When Rishabh Pant was on the sidelines for 15 months due to injuries he sustained from a near-fatal car crash a couple of years ago, KL Rahul stepped in as a wicketkeeper and batted in the middle-order. Rahul donned the gloves during the Test series against South Africa, Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023.

Rahul stepping in as a wicketkeeper when India were looking for a reliable wicketkeeping option in Rishabh Pant’s absence provided stability to the middle-order and allowed the team to maintain the balance in the playing XI. After Rishabh Pant returned to ODI cricket after recovering from injuries, there was a debate over when he should take up wicketkeeping duties again or stick to KL Rahul to keep the wickets, given his contributions in Pant’s absence.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia, slated to take place on March 4, it remains to be seen whether Team India management would give a chance to Rishabh Pant or continue with KL Rahul for the wicketkeeping duties.

