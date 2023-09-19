Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neymar's frustration mounts as Al-Hilal disappoint in AFC Champions League

    Brazilian superstar Neymar's goal drought continues, contributing to Al-Hilal's unexpected draw against Navbahor in the AFC Champions League. 

    Football Neymar's frustration mounts as Al-Hilal disappoint in AFC Champions League osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    Al-Hilal had high hopes for Neymar when they signed him as a game-changing player, but things haven't gone as planned so far. The Brazilian superstar is yet to score his first goal for the club and must be feeling extremely frustrated after failing to rescue Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League match on Monday. Despite dominating with 77% possession and taking 20 shots compared to Navbahor's five, the four-time winners had to settle for a disappointing 1-1 draw in their group stage opener.

    Neymar came close to scoring twice, but his low free-kick posed no threat to Utkir Yusupov, and his weak header didn't trouble the opposition either. In moments of frustration, the new No. 10 resorted to pushing players and dramatically kicking the ball away, and his late penalty appeals fell on deaf ears.

    Notably, none of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, or Ruben Neves could change the outcome. Instead, it was Ali Albulayhi who came to the rescue with a 100th-minute equalizer.

    The draw represents a significant achievement for Navbahor, earning a crucial point, while Al-Hilal is left bewildered and searching for answers.

    Also Read: LaLiga 2023/24: Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid's defensive woes

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's very goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's every goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami

    Cricket India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Schedule, squads, surprises, omissions and more; details here osf

    India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Schedule, squads, surprises, omissions and more; details here

    Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin returns to India squad for Australia ODIs; KL Rahul to lead the team in first two games osf

    Ravichandran Ashwin returns to India squad for Australia ODIs; KL Rahul to lead the team in first two games

    Sports Asian Games 2023: India faces uphill battle against China in opener amid controversy osf

    Asian Games 2023: India faces uphill battle against China in opener amid controversy

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Fans' unwavering support fuels determination to win, says resolute Virat Kohli osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans' unwavering support fuels determination to win, says resolute Virat Kohli

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Chopra residence lits up ahead of wedding festivities [WATCH VIDEO] ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage: Chopra residence lits up ahead of wedding festivities [WATCH VIDEO]

    Kamal Nath and Sanjay Gandhi sent funds to Bhindranwale Ex-RAW officer's sensational claim

    'Kamal Nath and Sanjay Gandhi sent funds to Bhindranwale...' Ex-RAW officer's sensational claim

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 5 pandals to visit in Mumbai anr

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 5 pandals to visit in Mumbai

    Happy Birthday Sunita Williams: Here are some facts about this space explorer

    Happy Birthday Sunita Williams: Here are some facts about this space explorer

    'Without Varman there is no...': Rajinikanth praises Vinayakan in Jailer movie success meet rkn

    'Without Varman there is no...': Rajinikanth praises Vinayakan in Jailer movie success meet

    Recent Videos

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon