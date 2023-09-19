Neymar's frustration mounts as Al-Hilal disappoint in AFC Champions League

Al-Hilal had high hopes for Neymar when they signed him as a game-changing player, but things haven't gone as planned so far. The Brazilian superstar is yet to score his first goal for the club and must be feeling extremely frustrated after failing to rescue Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League match on Monday. Despite dominating with 77% possession and taking 20 shots compared to Navbahor's five, the four-time winners had to settle for a disappointing 1-1 draw in their group stage opener.

Neymar came close to scoring twice, but his low free-kick posed no threat to Utkir Yusupov, and his weak header didn't trouble the opposition either. In moments of frustration, the new No. 10 resorted to pushing players and dramatically kicking the ball away, and his late penalty appeals fell on deaf ears.

Notably, none of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, or Ruben Neves could change the outcome. Instead, it was Ali Albulayhi who came to the rescue with a 100th-minute equalizer.

The draw represents a significant achievement for Navbahor, earning a crucial point, while Al-Hilal is left bewildered and searching for answers.

Also Read: LaLiga 2023/24: Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid's defensive woes