MLS: Is Inter Miami keen on signing Messi, Busquets? Coach Neville gives 'game-changing' response

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has broken his silence on whether the Major League Soccer (MLS) club is keen on signing PSG star Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

Legendary forward Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remains a bone of contention as the Argentine's contract with the French giants ends in June 2023. While Luis Campos, the club's Sporting Advisor, recently confirmed that contract extension talks are ongoing, there has been no significant movement, with reports stating that Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami's interest in the 35-year-old is increasing. And now coach Phil Neville has given a game-changing response to the PSG star and the club's interest in his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

Also read: 'One last dance': Barcelona fans hope for Messi's return after Xavi leaves door 'open' for PSG star

Although Barcelona wants to keep Busquets for another season, he has yet to start formal negotiations for a new contract as his current one expires in five months.

Messi's deal with PSG also ends at the end of the current campaign. Despite initial indications that the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will remain in Paris for another season, the situation has changed, and the former Barcelona legend may want to move on. It has generated a lot of speculation about a potential return to Camp Nou in the summer, and Inter Miami is also said to be seriously considering the 35-year-old.

Speaking exclusively to The Times, Inter Miami coach Neville confirmed that the MLS outfit is keen on signing Messi and Busquets to fill the designated player slots vacated by Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi.

""I'm not going to deny [it and say] there isn't truth in the speculation that we're interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets," Neville said.

"Since I joined Miami, I think we've been linked with every single top player in world football. From Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves, Robert Lewandowski, Willian, Cesc Fàbregas, Luis Suárez . . . all of them you can rattle off," the Inter Miami coach added.

"We're always going to be linked with the best players in the world. We had Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi. Now we've got the opportunity to bring in some new designated players following their retirements," Neville noted.

The former Manchester United and Everton star added that Messi and Busquets could be game-changing signings for Inter Miami and the MLS.

"We want to bring the best players in the world to this football club," Neville said. "Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out more in recent years. They're great players who would still be a massive benefit to this organisation. For MLS, it would be a game-changer."

Also read: Barcelona fans go berserk as Messi enjoys night out in Catalan capital with wife, former teammates

Messi is reportedly interested in staying in Europe after this season, contrary to some reports that said Inter Miami was the favourite to sign him. Barcelona wants Busquets for another season, and the 34-year-old is receptive to the idea even if he has yet to receive an official contract offer from the team. Only time will tell if the two Barcelona legends will move to Inter Miami and enthrall United States with their magic.