    Camila Cabello slams Stade de France crowds' behaviour during Champions League final show

    First Published May 29, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    Meanwhile, football fans slammed UEFA for letting Camila Cabello perform despite the chaos outside the Paris stadium.

    It was a night filled with chaos, drama and emotions. What started with an over 30-minute delay for the Champions League showdown due to fan chaos outside Paris' Stade de France ended with the Los Blancos clinching their record-extending 14th crown. Sandwiched in the middle of all this action was Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, whose performance at the opening ceremony received a cold response from frustrated fans desperate for high-octane football action.

    Camila Cabello started the show with a booming rendition of one of her biggest hits, Señorita. The 25-year-old star wore a tiered white co-ord, with a flowing skirt and ruffled sleeves. She clasped the microphone (also white) passionately before stripping down to her more revealing stage costume. The pop sensation then belted out many of her hits, including Bam Bam and Don't Go Yet, along with her hundreds of dancers. 

    WATCH: Camila Cabello's Champions League final performance

    However, Real Madrid and Liverpool fans, who were miffed with the chaos and the delay in kick-off, were unimpressed by Camila Cabello's show. They slammed UEFA, Europe's football governing body, for letting the pop star perform despite tear gas being used on fans outside the stadium.

    "Camila Cabello singing and dancing while fans are tear-gassed outside the stadium is peak football," said one user. Another one commented, "Camila Cabello performing as chaos ensues outside the stadium is hilarious to me. UEFA covering up their bulls*** as usual."

    A third added, "Can they also delay Camila Cabello's performance until tomorrow because I assure you not a single football fan in the world cares." While a further comment read, "Anything more UEFA than playing Camila Cabello while fans are being pepper sprayed?"

    The pop sensation was displeased with the crowds' response at the Stade de France. Taking to Twitter, Camila Cabello slammed "rude" football fans who sang over her performance. In the now-deleted tweet, the 25-year-old said, "Playing back our performance and I can't believe people were singing their teams anthems so loud during our performance. Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring the right vibes and give a good show."

    Camila Cabello then tweeted again just minutes later and said, "Very rude but whatever. I'M GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT." That message was also swiftly removed.

    The Champions League final eventually kicked off at 8:36 UK time, and Real Madrid eventually beat Liverpool 1-0 to be crowned Champions of Europe for the 14th time. Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior was the match-winner, who scored from close range in the 59th minute. At the same time, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took just as many plaudits by making breathtaking saves by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

