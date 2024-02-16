Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mikel Arteta eyes Premier League summit as Arsenal's decisive stretch begins

    In a crucial juncture of the English Premier League season, Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, emphasises the significance of upcoming matches as the Gunners intensify their pursuit of the league title.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 6:08 PM IST

    Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, emphasised the significance of the upcoming matches, dubbing it the "most important part of the season" as the Gunners strive to maintain their Premier League title pursuit. Positioned third, just two points behind the league leaders Liverpool, Arsenal showcased their form with a commanding 6-0 victory over West Ham, marking their fourth consecutive league win. Arteta stressed the importance of securing three points against Burnley and maintaining their consistent performance over the final 14 league matches. Recognising Burnley's resilience, Arteta acknowledged the challenge they pose and emphasized the need for Arsenal to approach Saturday's match with the same energy and enthusiasm.

    Despite Burnley's struggles this season, Arteta praised their manager, Vincent Kompany, highlighting his "special aura" and exceptional coaching abilities. The Arsenal manager, who previously coached Kompany at Manchester City, expressed deep admiration for his former player. Additionally, Arteta lauded Kai Havertz's adaptation to Arsenal, expressing his love for the player's contributions on and off the field. Havertz, who initially faced challenges after his £65 million move from Chelsea, has become a valuable asset to the squad, impressing Arteta with his defensive efforts and constant threat in the opponent's box.

    “Burnley at the moment are a team which are extremely difficult to beat if you look at the results and how teams have drawn or beaten them by small margins.

    “They are extremely well coached and are a team that are very competitive, so we know that we have a very tough match on Saturday and we need to play with the same energy and enthusiasm.

    “We want to be there (title race) and it means we have done a lot right during the season.

    “We have shown a big level of consistency in the team, we want to take a step forward and maintain the consistency.”

    “We know each other really well and I have huge respect for him, we had a really good relationship when we worked together,” Arteta added.

    “I have a huge admiration for him when he was a player and he has a special aura around him. He has great ideas and a vision of how to play the game.

    “What they did in the Championship last season (winning the league by 10 points) was phenomenal in a record season. To do that you need to be exceptional (as a coach).

    “He has courage and his work ethic is phenomenal.”

    Kai Havertz struggled in the early parts of the season after his £65million move from Chelsea but the Germany international has since adapted to life in north London.

    Arteta said he “loves” the 24-year-old and it is a joy to have him in the squad.

    “I love him,” he said. “We all love him as a player, as a person and what he brings to the team.

    “He tracks people, defends the box and gets in the position where he constantly threatens the opponents’ box and that is something I really like.

    “He is a joy to work with.”

