    Mbappe to sign contract for 5-6 years at Real Madrid, but won't earn more than Bellingham and Vinicius Jr

    After prolonged speculation, Kylian Mbappe's departure from PSG has been confirmed, paving the way for a summer move to Real Madrid.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe is poised to finalize a long-anticipated move to Real Madrid, signalling the end of a prolonged transfer saga. The French sensation, who has navigated indecision in the eleventh hour on numerous occasions, seems destined to don the iconic white jersey this summer. In a recent development, Mbappe officially conveyed his decision to part ways with PSG at the season's end, granting Real Madrid the green light to expedite negotiations in the upcoming weeks.

    Despite the inevitability of his move, a substantial financial compromise from Mbappe's side has been evident. His earnings with Carlo Ancelotti's squad will represent a significant reduction compared to his previous salary in France. Earlier reports suggested Mbappe's dissatisfaction with Real Madrid's proposal, particularly his desire to be the highest-paid player on the team.

    Now, according to reports from El Chiringuito, Mbappe will not earn more than Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr if he signs for Los Blancos this summer. He will sign for five or six years at least with a signing-on bonus of less than €50 million.

    Approaching the final six months of his contract, Mbappe will become a free agent in the summer, arriving in Madrid without an associated transfer fee. However, in a display of gratitude and affection toward PSG, the club that catapulted him into European stardom, Mbappe intends to contribute a portion of his salary bonus from Real Madrid to ease the transition for his former club post his departure.

