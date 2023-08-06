Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United secure €75M transfer of Danish striker Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta

    Manchester United has made a significant addition to their squad with the completion of the €75 million signing of Rasmus Højlund, the talented Danish striker from Atalanta. 

    Manchester United has successfully secured the services of former Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund, completing the signing for a reported fee of approximately €75 million, with an additional €10 million in add-ons. The 20-year-old Danish international becomes the third major addition to the club's squad this summer.

    Højlund's impressive performances for Atalanta in the Serie A last season, where he scored eight goals in his breakthrough campaign, caught the attention of Manchester United. The young talent had initially joined Atalanta from Sturm Graz for €17 million. His exceptional potential also earned him a call-up to the Denmark national team, during which he managed to find the net five times in just two matches during Euro 2024 qualifying.

    Expressing his enthusiasm, Højlund revealed, "It’s no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy. I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn this dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith the club has shown in me." The talented forward has signed a five-year contract, and Manchester United holds the option to extend it for another year.

    Joining the ranks of Mason Mount and André Onana, Højlund is the latest addition to strengthen Manchester United's squad during this transfer window. The club's fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his skills and potential contribute to their team's success in the coming seasons.

