    MetLife Stadium secures 2026 FIFA World Cup Final: New Jersey set to host global football spectacle

    Explore the latest updates on the 2026 World Cup schedule, highlighting MetLife Stadium as the chosen venue for the final.

    MetLife Stadium secures 2026 FIFA World Cup Final: New Jersey set to host global football spectacle
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    FIFA has chosen MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as the host for the final, Miami will host a quarter-final and the third-place playoff. One factor that may have influenced FIFA's decision to select MetLife Stadium over AT&T Stadium is the differing political climates in New Jersey, New York, and Texas. These states exhibit significant ideological differences, particularly on issues such as the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, gun reform, reproductive rights, and LGBTQ+ rights.

    Although these political considerations may seem unrelated to soccer, human rights issues were widely discussed during the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar and remain contentious as soccer's global investment continues to grow.

    The financial aspect of hosting the World Cup is also a key consideration. Organizers typically grapple with funding sources, including public funding, sponsorships, and fundraising. In the case of MetLife Stadium, organizers can seek funding from the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, with $7.5 million allocated from the state budget for international events and sporting attractions.

    Collaboration among host cities along the East Coast, including Philadelphia, New Jersey/New York, Boston, and Toronto, is seen as a benefit. These cities are exploring options for transportation, security, and cost-sharing.

    Transportation planning is a top priority for World Cup organizers, given the challenge of moving millions of people in and out of the region. New York City, assuming most fans will stay in the city and travel to games, is expected to establish a seamless travel system. Past men's World Cups have seen ticketed fans offered free public transport to games, and a similar expectation exists for 2026.

    New York City has experience in temporarily increasing transport options for major events at MetLife Stadium, utilizing a special train service connecting Secaucus Junction with the Meadowlands Rail Station at the stadium. While generally reliable, there have been past transit challenges, such as during the 2014 Super Bowl and the 2019 WrestleMania. However, more recent events, like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, have been successful in managing transportation logistics.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
