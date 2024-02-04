India's largest indoor athletics stadium is now operational (WATCH)

The stadium aims to provide year-round training for athletes, hosting national and international events. It accommodates 120 athletes and features a classroom, medical facilities, and specialized tracks for various athletic disciplines

In a groundbreaking development in the field of Indian sports, Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, is now home to India's first indoor athletics stadium. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to enable athletes to undergo year-round training without external disturbances or hindrances.

Speaking exclusively to Asianet Newsable, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla said: "I am delighted that the first indoor facility in india for athletics has finally become operational. This will really and truly help our athletes train in severe conditions of heat, rain and cold. If we are seriously looking at 2036 games then we need to build at least 100 such facilities, across India in the next 3 years. This will really give a fillip to Indian Athletics which is on the rise. I congratulate the Government of Odisha for taking this initiative."

With an estimated cost of approximately Rs 120 crore, the stadium is equipped to host both national and international athletic events, making a significant contribution to the advancement of athletics in India. The facility has the capacity to accommodate 120 athletes for full-time coaching, featuring essential amenities such as a classroom for studies, medical facilities, and a dedicated pantry for the athletes.

The track within the stadium includes various elements, such as long jump, triple jump, 100m and 200m tracks, pole vault, and shot-put, each tailored to specific athletic requirements. Additionally, the facility comprises two 110m practice tracks, a spectators' gallery, a press box, and a broadcast arena.

Mondo SpA, an Italian firm, has installed a 10,000 sq meter track in the stadium, marking a pioneering initiative in India.

The stadium not only serves as a year-round training ground for athletes but is also set to become India's largest Sports Science Centre. This cutting-edge facility is equipped with advanced equipment to cater to the rehabilitation and recovery needs of athletes and para-sports persons across various disciplines. A team of experts, including physiotherapists, biomechanists, strength and conditioning specialists, sports scientists, sports medicine doctors, data analysts, nutritionists, sports psychologists, exercise physiologists, and sports massage therapists, will work collaboratively to support athletes.

Specialized labs within the centre, such as the biomechanics lab, postural lab, functional lab, rehabilitation lab, and mind lab, aim to keep sportspersons in optimal condition and aid in swift recovery. The facility also features cryotherapy and floatation therapy to alleviate the stress on sportspersons and facilitate injury recovery.

Moreover, the Altitude Training Chamber provides athletes with the benefits of high-altitude training without the need to leave the ground. The Para-Athlete Performance Lab is equipped with one of the largest treadmills in the country, measuring 450cm, to enhance the performance of para-athletes.