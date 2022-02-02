Mason Greenwood sexual assault case: Manchester United forward released on bail

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.

On Wednesday, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, embroiled in an alleged rape and assault case, was released on bail “pending further investigation” by Greater Manchester Police (GMP). The 20-year-old was first arrested on Sunday after his alleged girlfriend Harriet Robson posted photographs and videos of physical violence.

A spokesman for GMP said, “A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.” Notably, the statement from GMP refrained from taking Greenwood’s name, but sources did confirm that the man happens to be none other than the United striker.

Since his arrest on Sunday, Greenwood’s world has been upside down. He was suspended by United, while Nike put his sponsorship contract on hold. Also, gaming giant EA Sports removed him from FIFA 22. “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice,” United noted in a media release.

Last week, his ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson shared pictures and audio clips on Greenwood’s abuse and sexual assault against her. While he was initially arrested by the GMP on suspicion of physical violence and sexual threats, further charges of sexual assault and kill threats were pressed against him. Notably, Greenwood has not yet denied the charges, making the case much more compelling against him.

“The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard,” wrote Manchester United Supporters’ Trust in a tweet. Greenwood has so far played 129 matches for United, scoring 35 goals.