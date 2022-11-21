Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mason Greenwood's career is ruined', believe Man United fans after court sets Nov 2023 trial date

    Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood is due to face trial over allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour in November 2023.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault, will face trial in November next year, sparking a massive reaction among fans on social media platforms.

    On Monday, the 21-year-old attended a hearing at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court. Greenwood spoke to confirm his name and birthdate. He was dressed in a black suit, white shirt, and black tie. Prosecutor Jason Pitter KC requested that a case management hearing occurs on February 10, 2023.

    The case has been scheduled for trial on November 27, 2023, with a 10-day projected duration. There was no entering of pleas to the charges. The hearing, which lasted less than ten minutes, was attended by Greenwood's parents. The Englishman was granted bail with the same restrictions as before by Judge Maurice Greene.

    Mason Greenwood was initially detained in January concerning claims involving a woman after pictures and videos were uploaded online. He was granted bail, but he was taken into custody in October for allegedly breaking the terms.

    On October 17, Greenwood appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court and was subsequently remanded in jail. Two days later, he was released from HMP Berwyn in Wrexham after his bail request was approved in a private hearing.

    The forward was granted bail with the requirements that he not speak to any witnesses, including the complainant, and stay at a Bowdon address on Bow Green Road. According to reports, the attempted rape happened in October 2021.

    Between November 2018 and October 2021, Greenwood is said to have engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour, including accessing and monitoring the complainant's social media accounts and making threatening and disparaging remarks to her. The forward, who has made one appearance for England, was prohibited from playing or practising with the Old Trafford club hours after the allegations went viral online at the start of the year.

    Meanwhile, after the news of the trial date came out in the open, Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their view that the young forward's career might end.

    "By the time this case is done, he'd be 30+" noted one fan on Twitter. Another wrote, "Greenwood's future is gone man. So bad!"

    "Talent is never enough," stated another enthusiast on the micro-blogging site, while a fourth added, "Disgusting decision by the court. Arrest him or let him go. Don't freeze him out and end his career."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions:

