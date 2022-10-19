Man United's Mason Greenwood granted bail after rape charge; Twitterati scream 'money talks'

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was granted bail on Wednesday, four days after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. Football enthusiasts have questioned if money was exchanged in the 'private hearing' that led to the 21-year-old's release.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault earlier this week, was granted bail on Wednesday. The 21-year-old, remanded in custody on Monday, did not attend his bail application hearing that was held in private in a Manchester court.

Following the hearing, the court announced that Greenwood had been granted bail with the requirements that he stay at a certain place and refrain from contacting any witnesses, including the complainant.

On November 21, Greenwood must make another appearance in court. All three charges relate to the same woman.

Greenwood was initially detained in January concerning claims involving a young woman after pictures and videos were uploaded online.

Since then, the Manchester United forward has been free on bail; nevertheless, he was detained on Saturday due to a purported conditional breach.

The youngster hasn't played for the Red Devils since January because of the Premier League team's suspension.

According to reports, the attempted rape happened in October 2021.

Between November 2018 and October of this year, Greenwood is said to have engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour, including accessing and monitoring the complainant's social media accounts and making threatening and disparaging remarks to her.

The assault charge with actual bodily injury is from December 2021.

Following the news of Greenwood's bail, Twitter exploded with users questioning the 'private hearing'. "'Private hearing' tells you everything. meaning he’s rich and he can get away with being a piece of sh*t for a price. i really hope he never gets near a stadium in his whole life," noted one user.

"Breached bail yes get accepted bail ... money talks," added another Twitter user, while a third said, "More proof that money is the most important thing in the world."

Here's a look at the reactions on Twitter: