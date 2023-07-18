Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Marcus Rashford poised to extend Manchester United stay with new 'Five-Year Deal'

    Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is poised to prolong his stay at the club with a new five-year contract. The 25-year-old, who emerged from the Old Trafford youth system, has enjoyed a prolific career, scoring 123 goals in 359 appearances for the Red Devils. 

    football Marcus Rashford poised to extend Manchester United stay with new 'Five-Year Deal' osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 12:56 AM IST

    Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is on the verge of signing a new five-year contract with the club, according to sources at the PA news agency. The 25-year-old, who emerged from the Old Trafford youth system, has already amassed an impressive tally of 123 goals in 359 appearances for the first team.

    Having surpassed the 30-goal mark for the first time in his United career last season, Rashford's current contract was set to expire next summer. However, it is now understood that the England international has reached an agreement on terms for a contract extension until 2028, with an official announcement anticipated as early as Tuesday.

    Also Read: Arsenal surpass Manchester City as the most valuable squad in world football

    In addition to Rashford's contract extension, Manchester United is also closing in on the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Cameroon international, who previously played under manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, is being sought as a potential replacement for long-serving goalkeeper David De Gea.

    As negotiations progress, the arrival of Onana could soon follow Rashford's contract agreement, bolstering United's squad for the upcoming season. He will make a great addition to this strong looking Manchester United side. 

    Also Read: PSG persistently pursuing agreement with Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich competition

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 1:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Ashes 2023: Justin Langer issues warning to Australia, advises against dropping David Warner osf

    Ashes 2023: Justin Langer issues warning to Australia, advises against dropping David Warner

    cricket KL Rahul returns to Nets after IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens react with excitement osf

    KL Rahul returns to Nets after IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens react with excitement

    football Arsenal surpass Manchester City as the most valuable squad in world football osf

    Arsenal surpass Manchester City as the most valuable squad in world football

    cricket Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali embraces no.3 batting position for Manchester Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali embraces no.3 batting position for Manchester Test

    cricket Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023: Sri Lanka maintains lead on Day 2, despite rain Interruptions osf

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023: Sri Lanka maintains lead on Day 2, despite rain interruptions

    Recent Stories

    cricket Ashes 2023: Justin Langer issues warning to Australia, advises against dropping David Warner osf

    Ashes 2023: Justin Langer issues warning to Australia, advises against dropping David Warner

    Daily Horoscope for July 18 2023 Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Aries Gemini Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 18, 2023: Difficult day in Virgo; good day for Taurus, Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for July 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    cricket KL Rahul returns to Nets after IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens react with excitement osf

    KL Rahul returns to Nets after IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens react with excitement

    Here are some food items you must avoid if you have PCOD ADC EIA

    Here are some food items you must avoid if you have PCOD

    Recent Videos

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon