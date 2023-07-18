Marcus Rashford poised to extend Manchester United stay with new 'Five-Year Deal'

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is poised to prolong his stay at the club with a new five-year contract. The 25-year-old, who emerged from the Old Trafford youth system, has enjoyed a prolific career, scoring 123 goals in 359 appearances for the Red Devils.

Having surpassed the 30-goal mark for the first time in his United career last season, Rashford's current contract was set to expire next summer. However, it is now understood that the England international has reached an agreement on terms for a contract extension until 2028, with an official announcement anticipated as early as Tuesday.

In addition to Rashford's contract extension, Manchester United is also closing in on the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Cameroon international, who previously played under manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, is being sought as a potential replacement for long-serving goalkeeper David De Gea.

As negotiations progress, the arrival of Onana could soon follow Rashford's contract agreement, bolstering United's squad for the upcoming season. He will make a great addition to this strong looking Manchester United side.

